TAMPA — Jordan Montgomery, while living in downtown Charleston all offseason, had plenty of time to focus on his Major League Baseball goal for 2020; his girlfriend was busy becoming a doctor at MUSC.

The plan remains the same at New York Yankees spring training camp for the former South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher.

“Hopefully, I can win the fifth-starter spot and help the team as best I can,” Montgomery, a 27-year-old Sumter native with 11 big-league wins on his resume, said in the clubhouse at George Steinbrenner Field.

That would be great for Gamecock Nation. Everyone in Columbia liked the 6-6 left-hander known as “Gumby” as he won 20 games in garnet from 2012-14.

Even better for South Carolina fans?

If Montgomery’s fellow former Gamecocks pitcher, rising star Clarke Schmidt, squeezes into the Yankees’ rotation — or onto the staff — at some point this season.

Montgomery has already shown he can succeed in the New York spotlight: a 9-7 record and sixth in the American League’s Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, followed by a 2-0 stint in the big leagues in 2018 before having Tommy John surgery to repair his left elbow.

That success is “big for him and his mindset moving forward,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Montgomery just after pitchers reported to camp three weeks ago.

Montgomery in his first spring outing was stellar Monday night in Tampa, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates with his assortment of pitches over two hitless innings in relief of star free agent acquisition Gerrit Cole. One of many former Charleston RiverDogs on the Yankees’ roster, Montgomery had three strikeouts and no walks.

“It’s that time of year where you’re settling in and getting into a routine,” said Montgomery, who worked out in the offseason at the College of Charleston and The Citadel. “It’s exciting.”

Schmidt, 24, had a breakthrough minor-league season in 2019, finishing at double-A Trenton with a 2-0 record and 2.37 earned run average in three starts after two promotions.

He, too, had to bounce back from Tommy John surgery. That didn’t keep the Yankees from believing in a hard-throwing right-hander; Schmidt was the 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft after three seasons and 15 wins at South Carolina.

This is his first big-league camp and he doesn’t mind wearing No. 86 as a non-roster invitee.

“Everything has been awesome,” said Schmidt, who allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. “To be around these guys has been a tremendous experience. Hopefully, I can keep it rolling.”

It’s a rare opportunity for a team favored to make the World Series, even as the Yankees look to limit Schmidt’s innings just to be sure about arm health.

The Yankees on Tuesday announced Luis Severino is out for the year with upcoming elbow surgery.

Starter James Paxton is out at least three months after back surgery.

Domingo German, another starter, is out until June as part of an MLB domestic violence suspension.

New Chick-fil-A plan

To prepare, Schmidt spent the offseason at home in Atlanta trying to eat better while tweaking pitching mechanics.

“I wanted to clean up everything and eat a lot cleaner,” Schmidt said. “I was trying to stay away from fast food, stay away from sugar. Simple things like that.”

Yes, he still goes to Chick-fil-A, and there is one within crowd noise distance of George Steinbrenner Field down past the Tampa Bay Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium.

But instead of a whole bunch of fried nuggets, Schmidt’s new go-to is the Market Salad, grilled chicken atop mixed greens, fruit and nuts.

Schmidt can also digest the outside noise from those who project Yankee Stadium things into 2020.

“I’ve always been pretty good at handling that,” Schmidt said. “One of the things playing at South Carolina kind of helped me with was dealing with all the media and expectations, especially when I was younger. It was kind of the same kind of talk there: ‘Is he going to be in the rotation right away?’ So I just go back to that to deal with this. I control what I can control and just go out and pitch.”

Yankees game in Columbia

People all over South Carolina are pulling for these guys.

The Schmidt family includes Clarke’s younger brother, Clate, a former Clemson pitcher and cancer survivor who has pitched in the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds minor league organizations.

Montgomery is not the first Sumter native with Yankees ties. World Series star Bobby Richardson played second base in The Bronx from 1955-66 and served as South Carolina head coach 1970-76. He got the Yankees and Mets to play an exhibition game in Columbia in which the Gamecocks took part in round-robin games lasting three innings each.

“What a cool deal to have them together with the Yankees like this. What great kids,” said College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook, who coached both Montgomery and Schmidt while at South Carolina. “Both are hard-working; incredible integrity. Both come from such great families. I was proud to be in the same dugout with those guys.”

They’re pulling for each other, too.

“I missed playing with him by a year at South Carolina,” Montgomery said of Schmidt. “But we know so many of the same people. He’s just a good dude. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, seeing how hard he works and seeing all that pay off after the surgery.”

Schmidt winds up in spring training workout lines beside Montgomery quite a bit, and not accidentally.

“It’s good to have someone who has been through similar things,” Schmidt said. “I bounce 1,000 ideas off of him. I pick his brain.”

What a cool deal for both if one former Gamecock is still picking the brain of another this fall in New York.

