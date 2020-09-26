The South Carolina Gamecocks are already in a hole and, in a coronavirus-shortened season featuring an SEC-only schedule, there isn't much time to catch up.

One rugged conference week maybe, no more than two.

Will Muschamp's re-tooled offense started 2020 off with a bang Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A precious touchdown drive, such a rare thing last year.

It ended with the Gamecocks giving up too many yards on the ground as No. 16 Tennessee blocked and tackled better down the stretch of its 31-27 victory.

It wasn’t just a season opener full of blown opportunities, it was the next step in Tennessee establishing superiority in SEC East pecking order likely to keep the Gamecocks hovering within the bottom part of the division for some more years.

Correctable mistakes include tight end Nick Muse dropping a pass with the game on the line, left tackle Dylan Wonnum whiffing on a few blocks and a ball bouncing the wrong way on a final punt.

But no toppling Rocky Top again this year.

Butch Jones is not walking out of that visitors’ locker room any time soon.

The Gamecocks’ 2020 goal is basically to improve on last year’s 19.9 points per SEC game, come up with key stops and keep it close enough for Parker White to win with a field goal.

That can still happen some, if they make progress next week at Florida and clobber Vanderbilt the next week in what will be one of the earliest must-wins in program history.

You have to like that South Carolina, after a 4-8 finish in 2019, was able to rally from 14 points down Saturday night.

That Collin Hill, the graduate transfer quarterback from Colorado State (and Spartanburg) calmly stood up to SEC pressure while the defense continually stymied the Volunteers on third down.

Wide receiver Shi Smith looked like Steve Smith, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, complete with production and fire.

But Henry To’o To’o was too, too much for South Carolina with his interception return for a touchdown. The only interception of the game was huge, a less than subtle reminder of the fickle nature of SEC East status.

“We were right there. I thought we did a great job of continuing to fight," said Hill, who blamed himself for the loss, citing the interception. "The positive is ... We lost — we didn’t do what we wanted to do — but all of our goals are ahead of us."

Tale of the series

Steve Spurrier went out of his way to admit that down years at Tennessee contributed to South Carolina’s success during his unprecedented Gamecocks glory run.

The Vols, apparently, are back, or at least on the way to something better than lousy.

Muschamp’s win streak against Tennessee, carried over from Florida, was fun while it lasted (seven straight victories before last season).

The South Carolina-Tennessee result often and recently has been a barometer for SEC East success for both programs:

• 2015 (with Shawn Elliott serving as South Carolina’s interim coach after Spurrier bolted midseason)

Tennessee won, 27-24

Final records: Tennessee 5-3 in the SEC, tied for second in SEC East; USC 1-7 in SEC, tied for 7th in SEC East

• 2016 (Muschamp’s first year with Gamecocks)

USC won, 24-21

Final records: USC 3-5 in SEC, tied for 5th in SEC East; Tennessee 4-4, three-way tie for 2nd (an exception)

• 2017

USC won, 15-9 (with Gamecock fans in Knoxville wearing “Keep Butch Jones” T-shirts)

Final records: USC 5-3 in SEC, tied for 2nd in SEC East; Tennessee 0-8 in SEC, last place, fired Butch Jones

A major tilt

• 2018

USC won, 27-24

Final records: USC 4-4 in SEC, tied for 4th in SEC; Tennessee 2-6, tied for last place

• 2019

Tennessee won, 41-21

Final records: Tennessee 5-3 in SEC, 3rd place in SEC East; USC 3-5, three-way tie for 4th

In the ordeal of 2020, the trend looks more like a major tilt.

Along with the 20-point win of 2019 and big recruiting scores, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt just this week got a two-year contract extension and a $400,000 annual raise (to $4.2 million).

Followed on Saturday night by Tennessee’s first road win over a Muschamp-coached team.

It doesn’t get easier for South Carolina, not if that was the fourth-most winnable game on the schedule (after Vanderbilt and Ole Miss road trips and Missouri at home).

“We gotta show up (Sunday) and be ready to work,” Hill said.

At least the Gamecocks don’t have to play Mike Leach, K.J. Costello and Mississippi State.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.