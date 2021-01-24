“Cautiously optimistic” is such a useful phrase within Gamecock Nation. It applied so many times back when. When?

Whenever.

Whichever sport.

It also fits precisely this month as fans take stock of new South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer while looking to a future hopefully brighter than most of the last five seasons under Will Muschamp.

Preston Thorne is cautiously optimistic about Beamer’s staff assembly so far. But the former Gamecocks defensive lineman strongly believes there is great opportunity to build lasting success with more alumni hires — within the coaching staff, support staff, group of analysts, anywhere in the football program.

In other words: Try to be more like Clemson.

“As much as I hate it as a Gamecock, they do a good job of cultivating culture up there,” said Thorne, a 38-year-old Summerville High School graduate who played for South Carolina from 2001-04 when Lou Holtz was head coach.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, aiming for his seventh straight College Football Playoff appearance and third national championship next season, has a staff peppered with former Tigers.

On-field coaches include Tony Elliott, Brandon Streeter, Tyler Grisham and C.J. Spiller.

The support staff and grad assistant roster includes Danny Pearman, Miguel Chavis, Deandre McDaniel and Bill Spiers, plus other former Tigers doing various football-related duties.

“Those former Clemson players that work for Clemson become like evangelists for the program,” Thorne said this week.

Not accidentally.

The leadership development biz is a process Thorne knows well. He’s an Outreach Coordinator and Student Success Coach in USC’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Thorne, married (Karimah) with a 1-year-old daughter (Simone Ali), also coaches public school teachers in Richland School District Two.

At South Carolina, Beamer, a 43-year-old former Gamecock assistant coach hired on Dec. 5, has hired former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey to coach tight ends. But he didn’t retain linebackers coach Rod Wilson, a former Gamecock and NFL player from Cross.

‘Off to a good start’

Former Gamecock and NFL defensive lineman Byron Jerideau (Colleton County High School’s Class of 2008) has joined the strength and conditioning staff, leaving a similar job at Tennessee. Former staff quarterback Connor Shaw will have a yet-to-be-determined off-field role.

Former linebacker Shaq Wilson, a five-year support staff veteran, is a defensive analyst.

Beamer likely will add more former Gamecocks; he sounds committed to a larger analyst staff than the two full-timers and four grad assistants hired by Muschamp, who believed “more is not always better” (Clemson last season had nine salaried analysts and six graduate assistant analysts).

“Shane is the closest thing we’ve had to somebody that wants to be here,” Thorne said. “We’re off to a good start with Kimrey, Shaq, Byron and Connor.

“But a really important part is going to be some of those analyst positions.”

Such entry-level jobs lead to full-time gigs elsewhere, and then a pool of qualified former Gamecocks capable of returning to Columbia as assistant coaches.

Fixer-upper, good bones

“You can’t quantify good will,” Thorne said. “But take Byron; Bryon’s from Colleton County. Now much of Colleton County is interested in the university because we just hired one of their finest representatives.”

Kids in Colleton County have a Green Pond native to look up to, as kids around South Carolina look up to Thorne and James Island’s Langston Moore. The former Gamecock teammates have made the rounds talking about their three children’s books, starting with #JustaChicken in 2015. It’s 26 pages (illustrated by South Carolina grad Kev Roche) about a bird named Cocky struggling to adjust to a diverse coop.

The feel-good story of a Beamer tenure ideally will include plenty of former Gamecocks, likely including some of the Steve Spurrier Era players still playing in the NFL or recently retired.

Thorne likens this project to a “fixer-upper” blessed with “good bones” — facilities, fans, an SEC address — in need of a neighborhood investment requiring “human capital.”

“This can be the start of something,” Thorne said, “sort of a shift in the way we do things at South Carolina. It could be a model for the way things get done around the country.”

Please, university management, listen to one of your own.

The investment in, and development of, Gamecocks graduates could be a key path to SEC success for a struggling bird still adjusting to an ultra-competitive SEC coop.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.