Sapakoff: The best South Carolina-born players in MLB history by position

On the whole, we would all rather be in a bleacher seat. But a social-distanced nod goes to the folks at MLB Network, ESPN and FOX for their creative approach to programming during the coronavirus.

Much of it is full World Series games, from Bob Gibson’s 1968 masterpiece in Game 1 to the Atlanta Braves clinching their only championship in 1995 and beyond.

Which makes this a great time to assemble a team of the best South Carolina-born players in Major League Baseball history by position.

The group includes two Hall of Famers, Larry Doby and Jim Rice, and the most controversial player in baseball history, Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is a key guide here, a sabermetrics analytics tool that should also be used to evaluate employees, restaurant meals and significant others. But the standard WAR figures provided by baseballreference.com are not the only consideration.

And, yes, it’s true that Doby and Willie Randolph — the career WAR leader among South Carolina-born players — attended high school outside the state, in New Jersey and New York, respectively. But they have been duly honored here with parades, proclamations and the like.

We’re claiming them.

So grab your version of a bleacher seat:

Pitching rotation

Bobo Newsom

Born: Hartsville

Years played: 1929-1953 for the Senators, A’s, Browns, Dodgers, Tigers, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs and Yankees

Career WAR: 47.6

Highlights: This team hits better than it pitches. But while the personable and self-described “ol’ Bobo” had a losing record of 211-222 pitching for nine teams, he lasted 20 seasons.

Van Lingle Mungo

Born: Pageland

Years played: 1931-1945 for the Dodgers and Giants

Career WAR: 32.7

Highlights: No state can match South Carolina for colorful baseball names, including Mookie Wilson, Pokey Reese, Gookie Dawkins and Hurricane Hazle. Mungo went 120-115 despite pitching for many bad Brooklyn teams.

Billy O’Dell

Born: Whitmire

Years played: 1954-1967 for the Orioles, Giants, Braves and Pirates

Career WAR: 21.7

Highlights: Though most of his 479 appearances were in relief, the former Clemson pitcher had 199 starts and ate up innings on the way to 105 wins

Kirby Higbe

Born: Columbia

Years played: 1937-1950 for the Dodgers, Pirates, Cubs, Giants and Phillies

Career WAR: 17.6

Highlights: Higbe is often remembered for a hard-charging night life and a 1947 trade from Brooklyn to Pittsburgh, evidently Branch Rickey’s response to Higbe protesting the Dodgers’ promotion of Jackie Robinson to the big leagues. Evaluated strictly on statistics, he went 118-101 with 24 saves.

Relief pitcher

Bobby Bolin

Born: Hickory Grove

Years played: 1961-1973 for the Giants, Brewers and Red Sox

Career WAR: 19.0

Highlights: Former South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Bill Landrum leads S.C.-born players in saves (58) but his career WAR is only 27th among S.C.-born pitchers (just below current New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery). Bolin, even with 164 starts, had 51 saves (and an 88-75 record).

Catcher

Matt Wieters

Born: Goose Creek

Years played: 2009 to present for the Orioles, Nationals and Cardinals

Career WAR: 18.2

Highlights: The weakest position. Then again, Wieters, a Stratford High School grad who was a two-way star at Georgia Tech and the fifth-overall pick in the 2007 MLB draft, isn’t finished yet.

First base

Dan Driessen

Born: Hilton Head

Years played: 1973-1987 for the Reds, Expos, Giants, Astros and Cardinals

Career WAR: 20.5

Highlights: Part of Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” back-to-back World Series champs in 1975-76. Played multiple positions (and in 23 postseason games) but mostly at first base.

Second base

Willie Randolph

Born: Holly Hill

Years played: 1975-1992 for the Pirates, Yankees, Dodgers, A’s, Brewers and Mets

Career WAR: 65.9

Highlights: Such an underrated player, a Yankees captain who played in 47 postseason games. First full pro season was with the Charleston Pirates in 1973.

Third base

Al Rosen

Born: Spartanburg

Years played: 1947-1956 for the Indians

Career WAR: 32.3

Highlights: The American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1953.

Shortstop

Marty Marion

Born: Richburg

Years played: 1940-1953 for the Cardinals and Browns

Career WAR: 31.3

Highlights: A slick fielder. How slick? He won the National League’s MVP in 1944 despite hitting only .267 with six homers for the World Series champion Cardinals.

Outfield

Larry Doby

Born: Camden

Years played: 1947-1959 for the Indians, Tigers and White Sox

Career WAR: 49.2

Highlights: The American League’s first black player, he twice led the AL in homers. Hall of Famer.

Jim Rice

Born: Anderson

Years played: 1974-1989 for the Red Sox

Career WAR: 47.7

Highlights: American League MVP in 1978 and a feared slugger. Rice led the AL in total bases four times. Hall of Famer.

Brett Gardner

Born: Holly Hill

Years played: 2008 to present for the Yankees

Career WAR: 42.2

Highlights: The former College of Charleston player has appeared in 1,499 games. Hit a career-high 28 home runs in 2019 at age 35.

Designated hitter

Shoeless Joe Jackson

Born: Pickens County

Years played: 1908-1920 for the A’s, Indians and White Sox

Career WAR: 62.1

Highlights: Only Randolph in this group has a higher career WAR. Only Ty Cobb and Rogers Hornsby, among all MLB players, have a higher career batting average than Jackson’s .356. But he wasn’t a good fielder. Though promoted to mythical status with “Field of Dreams” popularity, Jackson, in fact, cheated the sport by accepting big money to throw the 1919 World Series and was banned from baseball.

Utility

Reggie Sanders

Born: Florence

Years played: 1991-2007 for the Reds, Padres, Braves, Diamondbacks, Giants, Pirates, Cardinals and Royals

Career WAR: 39.8

Highlights: 305 homers and 304 stolen bases. Three World Series with three different teams (won with Arizona in 2001).

Manager

Willie Randolph

Born: Holly Hill

Years managed: 2005-2008

Record: 302-253

Highlights: Only three South Carolina natives have managed more than a few games in the big leagues (Marty Marion and Larry Doby were the others) and Randolph is the only one with a winning record.

Toughest cuts

2B Del Pratt (45.5 WAR), 2B Orlando Hudson (30.9), 3B Willie Jones (24.8), OF Mookie Wilson (22.3), OF Gorman Thomas (19.7)

