Not properly thrilled with what happened — or shouldn’t have happened — in South Carolina’s annual Garnet & Black spring football game?

Remember, you don’t want to show Eastern Illinois too much.

The Gamecocks’ opponent in the 2021 season opener already has enough advantages: a six-game FCS spring season (1-5) and an Aug. 28 game at Indiana State to prepare for a Sept. 4 trip to Columbia.

This is a time in the South Carolina football space/time continuum to focus on Shane Beamer’s optimism lab that was open to a socially distanced crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sunday, and future possibilities.

Ah, yes, optimism, such an elusive concept on and around George Rogers Boulevard the last few years.

But how many schools have a football coach who has never lost a game, a men’s basketball coach who has led the program to the Final Four, a women’s basketball coach with a national championship and a baseball team likely to host an NCAA Tournament regional this season?

More importantly for the success of the 2021 football Gamecocks, how many teams on the schedule have three All-SEC tight end candidates as South Carolina does in EJ Jenkins, Nick Muse and Jaheim Bell?

Sure, it’s low-hanging glory when a win over Eastern Illinois gets the 2021 Gamecocks halfway to the 2020 team’s victory total.

But nowhere to go but up is better than the mixed feelings Gamecock Nation had (on good days) in the later Will Muschamp years.

Beamer’s message to the players Sunday after the spring game was that all the hard work since the offseason program started in January was appreciated but “still not good enough.”

“This is a huge, huge summer for all of us,” Beamer said in his postgame press conference. “We have to take another step as a team.”

Every little edge is necessary these days as Missouri appears in good hands under Eli Drinkwitz and Tennessee apparently is better off after dumping Jeremy Pruitt and hiring Josh Heupel, while Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida keep stockpiling elite talent.

That’s just within the SEC East and College Station, home of South Carolina’s annual SEC West opponent.

So, yes, it didn’t go so well late in the first quarter Sunday when the Gamecocks rushed the first-team offense onto the field to sub for reserves on fourth and 17. Only to have an exchange between quarterback Luke Doty and running back Zaquandre White result in a fumble.

But even with approximately 25 percent of the roster sidelined with injuries – including running backs Kevin Harris and Marshawn Lloyd - there were highlights:

Jaheim Bell, too

• JJ Enagbare, who had six of the Gamecocks’ 14 sacks in 2020, was sharp and feisty, which is good because there won’t be as many coverage sacks with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu gone to the NFL

• White looked good at running back

• Jason Brown’s short touchdown pass to the 6-7, 242-pound Jenkins was a snapshot of potential for the senior transfers from St. Francis (Pa.) University (they also played together in high school and middle school)

• Best of all, the tight end room includes Muse, a fifth-year senior, Bell, a rapidly improving sophomore who saw action at running back, and Jenkins, cast as a hybrid wide receiver/tight end (tight ends coach Erik Kimrey insists Jenkins is actually 6-8)

As a compass is a hiker’s best friend in the forest, a good tight end (or a trio of them) is ideal for any inexperienced quarterback in the SEC.

Portal possibilities

The keys from here to September:

• Improved quarterback play

• Improved position battles, as competitive as possible everywhere on the depth chart

• Recruiting

• Maybe another key addition or two via the transfer portal (Beamer said Sunday he is open to that possibility)

After Eastern Illinois, it’s a road trip to East Carolina.

Then Georgia in Athens.

Hope springs eternal from spring football. Former South Carolina head coaches Richard Bell, Sparky Woods, Brad Scott and Muschamp were upbeat after their first spring practice – and during the springs before they were fired.

But there were happy people in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sunday, and recruits on hand and Beamer mic’d up by the SEC Network and telling people about “what we’re about to accomplish.”

Progress isn’t asking for much here, just a decent pass rush, a lot of footballs in the hands of capable tight ends and four or five victories.

