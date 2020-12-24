Bob Caslen, the resolute University of South Carolina president, spoke during Shane Beamer’s introductory press conference about a fan base that “could not be more passionate.”

The former U.S. Military Academy superintendent, within the same few minutes, echoed the words of fellow West Point graduate George Patton: “America loves a winner.”

Caslen — who had a lot more to do with South Carolina’s latest head football coach hire than is generally reported — also predicted greatness for Beamer, 43.

“Most important,” Caslen said, “I am absolutely convinced he has the character that will bring this program to a championship level.”

You could write a book about the Beamer family and character. In fact, such a book has been published: Gregg Easterbrook’s football study “The King of Sports” opens with a look at how Frank Beamer, Shane’s father and incoming Gamecock consultant, ran the Virginia Tech program the right way.

But “absolutely” isn’t rushed, not when forecasting weather or college football championship-level play.

Storybook-worthy stuff takes time.

The Beamer paradox means he needs at least four years to rebuild at South Carolina and administrators shouldn’t get too excited about progress likely to come after the first or second season.

Mistakes get made when judging a coach after half a season, one full season, two and three.

That means give the coach time, and don’t give him a ridiculous contract extension or cushier buyout too early.

The road to four years of trust:

A half-season in

It’s not just newcomers to the student section making this mistake. Some Arkansas fans dubbed first-year head coach Sam Pittman the next Frank Broyles (or at least Houston Nutt) when the Razorbacks got off to a 3-3 start this year.

At 3-7, hmmm …

Pittman certainly has overachieved with a bare cupboard, but it’s too soon to tell whether or not he can consistently compete in the SEC West.

Closer to home, Sparky Woods made his South Carolina debut with a thrilling 5-1-1 start in 1989.

And finished 6-4-1. That was the best of his five Gamecock seasons, none of which included a bowl trip.

One Year

Brad Scott, remember him?

Oh, that 1994 season, 7-5 and a 33-7 party at Clemson. South Carolina’s first bowl victory meant a bubbly off-season.

Then came 4-6-1 in 1995 on the way to a .427 winning percentage.

Beamer’s Gamecocks might struggle in 2021, including on the road against an East Carolina program improving under former Citadel head coach Mike Houston. But this is too early to wish South Carolina hired Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell or Louisville’s Scott Satterfield or pursued disappointing Texas head coach Tom Herman, who at least through an intermediary reached out to athletic director Ray Tanner, per a source, before Beamer was hired.

Two Years

Welcome to the “Year Two Two-Step,” a two-part history of Will Muschamp’s too familiar head coach tour of the SEC East.

Part I: Muschamp in 2012, his second year at Florida, guides the Gators into the Sugar Bowl with an 11-1 record.

Only to lose to Teddy Bridgewater and Louisville.

And lose to Georgia Southern while going 4-8 the next season.

Part II: Muschamp in 2017, his second year at South Carolina, goes 9-4 with an Outback Bowl comeback victory over Michigan.

That was good for a nice contract/buyout bump.

Look for Beamer, a low-budget coach who surely better hire a high-budget staff, to display a decent bounce in his second season at South Carolina. But because the cast of “The Office” as a coaching staff would improve on the Gamecocks’ 2-8 regular season of 2020, two years is too early to judge.

Three Years

Muschamp went 7-6 in 2018 and stirred enough optimism for another buyout increase (before a 28-0 Belk Bowl loss to Virginia).

Probably a reward for only losing to Clemson by 21 points, the closest a Muschamp team would come to the Tigers.

Three years didn’t provide the right reads on Lou Holtz or Steve Spurrier, either.

It was an overly-optimistic view of Holtz coming off back-to-back Outback Bowl wins with a lot of players Scott and Co. recruited. His next three seasons didn’t include a bowl game.

Spurrier after three seasons was 1-2 against Clemson and had one bowl victory before starting a stretch of six straight winning seasons and the greatest run in Gamecock history.

Four Years

A much better read on most coaches, presidents and DIY landscaping projects.

