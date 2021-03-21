Five examples of unrealistic South Carolina Gamecocks football expectations for 2021:

• Outback Bowl frivolity

• A “Luke Doty for Heisman” campaign launched late in the Georgia game

• Steve Spurrier and Lou Holtz agreeing to arm-wrestle for charity

• Three really good receivers and a fast tight end transferring in from Oklahoma

• Cocky’s Halftime Concert Series featuring Toby Keith, Lil Baby and Def Leppard

Five reasonable expectations for new head coach Shane Beamer’s first season as spring practice gets underway:

Twice as many wins as 2020

Not many 2021 college teams will double their 2020 victory total. But a 2-8 season got Will Muschamp fired in December and with Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy and Vanderbilt on the schedule — plus the usual Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri slate — Beamer and Co. should be able to find a path to four or five wins.

That’s even if the opener against Eastern Illinois is the only sure thing and the road game against East Carolina and former Citadel head coach Mike Houston is tougher than Gamecock optimists anticipate.

Players that get better

Player development — individually and within position groups — remains an underrated, rarely charted aspect of college football.

“We better be really good (at player development),” Beamer, 43, said this week. “And I think we are.”

Beamer cited a pair of examples from his days as a Gamecocks assistant coach under Spurrier: defensive end Devin Taylor and fullback Patrick DiMarco came to South Carolina as relatively unheralded prospects but became good players and wound up having nice NFL careers.

A QB room renovation

Not so long ago the South Carolina quarterback room had a veteran starter (Jake Bentley), a prospect from California (Ryan Hilinski), a former S.C. high school phenom (Fort Dorchester's Dakereon Joyner) with Luke Doty on the way.

On paper, the 2021 quarterback situation, including Gamecocks and commitments, is leaner than found at most programs in the Mid-American or Mountain West conferences. It's Doty as a sophomore with a little college experience and Jason Brown, a senior transfer from St. Francis (Pa.) who was very good for the Red Flash in the Northeast Conference but hasn't played since 2019 against Delaware State.

NCAA Division I college starts for Gamecock quarterbacks entering each of the seven seasons since Spurrier’s last full year as head coach in 2014:

2015: Connor Mitch: 2

2016: Perry Orth: 8

2017: Jake Bentley: 7

2018: Jake Bentley: 20

2019 Jake Bentley: 32

2020 Collin Hill (all starts at Colorado State): 11

2021 Luke Doty (projected starter): 2

Orth, a former walk-on, went 1-7 as a starter in 2015. Bentley, now at South Alabama via Utah, was injured in the 2019 opener, a loss to North Carolina in Charlotte.

An expanded base

Beamer was hired to replace Muschamp after a surge of support from former players, many of whom were around when he was on Spurrier’s staff. Beamer loves that ex-Gamecocks have been coming around the football operations building.

“Those guys paved the way,” Beamer said. “To be able to have a guy like a Alshon Jeffery or a Melvin Ingram or a Patrick DiMarco, whoever. Guys that have come back through the building — Steve Taneyhill has been around — just being able to have guys that have been here before, to be able to talk about this place and how it was built and what they did to get it to the level.”

Inside the building, the former players teach current players about holding each other accountable.

Outside the building, they go forth and tell people good things about program progress.

More enthusiasm

And if enthusiasm gets contagious enough, it pays off in recruiting and donations.

Which leads to the conquest of reasonable expectations.

