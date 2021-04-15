HILTON HEAD ISLAND — A traditional cannon boom loud enough to concern most alligators and some pelicans living along Harbour Town Golf Links was a little different this week.

The blast not only started a fun week of golf at the Scottish-themed RBC Heritage but an unprecedented stretch of three PGA Tour events in South Carolina over three months: the 53rd annual RBC Heritage (April 15-18), the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island (May 20-23) and the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland (June 10-13).

It’s like three months at the 19th hole for hardcore golf enthusiasts, even better for real estate agents.

“It’s great to showcase our state,” said Aiken’s Kevin Kisner, a formidable RBC Heritage contender. “I think it's going to be a great thing for our entire state to not only see the revenue dollars from the Tour coming in but to showcase our state.”

Mix sweet tea, Dustin Johnson’s 2020 Masters victory, shrimp, grits, Ocean Course drama, a Palmetto tournament imported from Canada and an RBC Heritage field that includes 12 players with South Carolina ties.

It’s a great formula for golf growth.

“All on CBS, too,” RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot said.

Surely, one boom will lead to another.

“Hello, friends, this is Jim Nantz,” broadcast on over-the-air television worldwide sounds like a South Carolina salesperson’s best friend.

Or three friends.

It’s a rare thing to have two majors in Charleston County within a decade (the 2012 PGA Championship was also held at the Ocean Course). Ridgeland, in Jasper County, got a PGA Tour stop because COVID-19 restrictions forced the Canadian Open, canceled in 2020, to move for 2021.

Coincidentally, Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2012 and the Canadian Open in 2019.

How fitting that Boeing is a major RBC Heritage sponsor; expect newcomers flying in. Some with golf clubs, some simply lured by golf course views.

“This is awesome,” said Greenville’s Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who played at Clemson. “It’s a big highlight for our state. I can’t imagine what the economic impact will be. I guess Hilton Head times three, including a major. It could be a huge jumpstart for a lot of Lowcountry counties and cities.”

Fixed camera, hand-held, helicopter and drone shots of Hilton Head’s Calibogue Sound.

Atlantic Ocean waves lapping up to the Ocean Course.

The longleaf pine forests of Ridgeland.

All are moving van magnets.

“It lets people know that certainly South Carolina is a place for incredible golf and beautiful golf,” Wilmot said.

And Kisner says three South Carolina tournaments in three months cuts down on his airline bills.

D.J, Gamecocks, Tigers

Tickets are sold out for the RBC Heritage, operating at approximately 20 percent capacity and requiring masks as part of COVID-19 protocol (usual four-day attendance: 135,000).

Along with Glover and Johnson, the former Coastal Carolina golfer who graduated from Irmo’s Dutch Fork High School, other players with S.C. ties in Hilton Head are 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan (Columbia, U. of South Carolina), Russell Henley (Charleston), Bill Haas (Greenville), Ben Martin (Greenwood, Clemson), William McGirt (Wofford), Matthew NeSmith (North Augusta, U. of South Carolina), Bryson Nimmer (Bluffton, Clemson)

Doc Redman (Clemson) and Kyle Stanley (Clemson).

That’s a lot of local inspiration in one field.

Johnson hopes it translates into more interest and support for youth golf.

Which includes First Tee programs around the state, and the Dustin Johnson Foundation, dedicated to offering “opportunities for youth to learn, play and contend.”

It was an odd spin between green jacket ceremonies for Johnson. In November, he became the first South Carolina native to win the Masters, shooting a record 20-under over a tournament COVID-19 pushed to the fall.

On Sunday, he put the green jacket on Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese male to win a golf major.

Typical unconventional D.J.: though he missed the Masters cut, he played a round of golf Sunday — at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Ga.

“Well, I mean, I had to be in Augusta. I had to stay for the ceremony,” Johnson explained Wednesday. “I didn't do anything Saturday really. I actually hit a few balls on Saturday afternoon at Augusta. I just was bored, so I went out and played.”

Home-state advantage?

Bryan was the first South Carolinian to win the RBC Heritage, and McGirt finished tied for third in the same 2017 tournament.

But Haas (tied for 32nd) was the top South Carolinian at the 2012 PGA Championship.

Still, Kisner thinks there could be a home-state advantage over the next few months, most likely at the Palmetto.

“Guys are going to be in for rude awakening at Congaree in June,” he said.

The heat.

Humidity.

Sand gnats on “full-on attack.”

“Hopefully,” Kisner said, “we can steer clear of the afternoon thunderstorm that is regularly predictable that time of year and have some really great conditions for golf and hopefully steer away from 110-degree heat indexes.”

Wilmot said the well-established Heritage Classic Foundation has been working closely with Ocean Course folks setting up for the PGA Championship and was helping Palmetto officials before the official move-from-Canada announcement on April 2.

“What’s good for the neighborhood is good for the neighborhood,” he said.

With that, Wilmot took a few steps back from a reporter and pulled down his mask.

To show the big grin, he said.

