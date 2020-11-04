Here come those South Carolina Gamecocks again, determined after two weeks of preparing for Saturday’s SEC home game against No. 7 Texas A&M to prove an upset of No. 24 Auburn wasn’t a fluke.

The relative problem for Gamecock Nation isn’t a 2-3 record and the daunting SEC-only schedule ahead. It’s the presence within the Palmetto State of that elephant in the room.

That’s right, a teal elephant.

Coastal Carolina is not only No. 15 in the Associated Press poll — up 10 spots from the debut two weeks ago — the plucky Chanticleers per Sagarin computer ratings would be favored over South Carolina on a neutral field this week (like maybe Darlington).

And the best 30 minutes of football by a state team this season wasn’t turned in by Coastal Carolina or South Carolina or Clemson.

Winning football games during this COVID season is hard and much credit is due players, coaches and staff willing to compete. That said, an updated ranking of the four Palmetto State’s teams that have played this fall is in order:

1. Clemson

Record: 7-0

This week: at No. 4 Notre Dame

Associated Press ranking: 1

Quiz time:

Who said “They’re not going to come to South Bend shorthanded” while speaking on behalf of Notre Dame?

a. George Gipp

b. Rudy Ruettiger

c. Brian Kelly

Yes, it was the Fighting Irish head coach talking this week. Kelly is fully aware that Clemson, even with D.J. Uiagalelei subbing while star quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains in COVID protocol and a depleted defense, is favored in Saturday night’s ACC showdown.

C’mon, it’s not as hard as it looks: ooh-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay.

2. Coastal Carolina

Record: 6-0

This week: home against South Alabama

AP ranking: 15

Another ranked team from South Carolina that has survived quarterback issues. Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern two weeks ago with backup quarterback Fred Payton subbing for starter Grayson McCall.

Yet the postgame locker room celebrations continue, or in the Chanitcleers’ case a professional wrestling-style, squared-circle attack on a mock Eagle representing the Georgia Southern mascot.

Followed by last week’s 51-0 road win against a Shawn Elliott-coached Georgia State program that won last year at Tennessee.

3. The Citadel

Record: 0-4

This week: Fall season over; will play eight-game spring season

AP ranking: NR

The Bulldogs lost at South Florida, Clemson and Army and to Eastern Kentucky at home while preparing for a run at a Southern Conference title in the spring.

Still, blanking the No. 1-ranked team in the second half was a beautiful thing that ought to be commemorated with a plaque somewhere on The Citadel campus.

It started with ACC officials offering Citadel head coach Brent Thompson a running clock with Clemson up 49-0 at halftime.

No, a “full 60 minutes of football,” Thompson insisted.

Clemson’s second half totals:

107 yards on 27 plays (3.9-yard average)

42 yards rushing on 13 plays (3.2)

That’s why these Bulldogs are No. 3.

4. South Carolina

Record: 2-3

This week: home against No. 7 Texas A&M

AP ranking: NR

The good things include emergence of sophomore running back Kevin Harris as a first-team All-SEC candidate and that enchanted Oct. 17 afternoon against Auburn.

The frustrating parts start with an identity similar to 2019, which is inconsistency on both sides of the ball and hopes that Parker White can get into position for a game-winning field goal.

That sure changes with a win Saturday over a very good Texas A&M team. Alas, both Las Vegas and the eye test say it looks like a 3-7 season.

And no way South Carolina could pitch a shutout at Clemson or win by 51 against anyone.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff