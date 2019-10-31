The best gleeful reaction to the NCAA’s overdue decision Tuesday to allow college athletes to benefit from their “name, image and likeness” came from Ben Axelrod of WKYC television in Cleveland. He tweeted a mock-up of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the cover of the Electronic Arts Sports college football video game that was wildly popular before a 2014 court decision ruled such entertainment violated antitrust laws.

“LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO,” Axelrod added.

But just because the NCAA tries to make sense doesn’t mean Lawrence will make dollars before he leaves college. The sophomore quarterback likely will play his final college season in 2020.

The new NCAA policy is booked for January of 2021.

Don’t bet on that.

The muddled NCAA Board of Governors announcement from a huddle at Emory University in Atlanta is partly a stall tactic designed to ward off bipartisan state and federal intervention into college sports.

It lacks teeth and specifics and smells like a diluted form of capitalism that might eventually look like evenly distributed handouts of government cheese.

Hey, great: The NCAA plans to allow student-athletes to get the same kind of free-market freedom fellow students in band, acting, journalism and every other activity enjoy.

This potentially is the biggest financial game-changer in college sports since 1984 when Georgia and Oklahoma won a Supreme Court decision that took away NCAA authority over college football television contracts and allowed conferences and schools to make their own deals.

Except the ruling body of college athletics is treading as carefully as a pizza delivery guy at a frat party.

Among those who agree are professor Richard M. Southall, the director of the College Sport Research Institute at the University of South Carolina, and Raymond Sauer, a professor of Economics at Clemson and a president of the North American Association of Sports Economists.

“Smoke and mirrors,” Southall said Wednesday.

The NCAA saying Tuesday that name, image and likeness (NIL) benefits will go forward “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model” is double-speak, Southall said. There is no “collegiate model” definition in the NCAA Manual, but NCAA bylaws are clear that the current “collegiate model” prohibits players from NIL monetizing.

“It’s as if they are saying they are repealing Prohibition,” Southall said, “but that buying alcohol will still be illegal.”

A pure meritocracy is the way to go.

Allow the top players to cash in on jerseys fans most want to buy. If the backup long-snapper can swing a haircut deal, cool.

And if a Mount Pleasant sandwich shop wants to give the College of Charleston women’s softball team free meals after practice once a week, why not?

What a country!

School-fed revenues

But if you imagine a world in which the next great Clemson quarterback or South Carolina defensive end cuts his own deals with car dealerships, shoe companies and autograph shows, maybe reconsider.

Sauer thinks revenues are more likely to be fed through conferences and schools, particularly with video game sales.

Which is where this all started.

The Ed O’Bannon vs. the NCAA case sought compensation for athletes from EA and the NCAA for the use of their likenesses in video games. It was settled for $60 million on behalf of more than 24,000 former college football and basketball players.

Southall served as a plaintiffs’ consultant.

No surprise, then, that he scoffs at any view of a reform-minded NCAA. But you don’t have to have a stake in the matter to see that stalling gives NCAA officials, conference commissioners and school presidents extra time to lobby politicians.

The American Way, or not

The most egregious part of the NCAA announcement?

The missing part.

Where’s the substance?

It’s kind of like the great quote from Judith Martin, aka Miss Manners: “If you can’t be kind, at least be vague.”

Kindness should extend to endorsement contracts negotiated by professional agents who owe fiduciary responsibility to a given athlete.

Just like the pros.

Instead, that’s doubtful.

“I think there’s little chance they allow an open market that gives college players the economic rights over NILs that professionals have,” Sauer said.

The NCAA statement includes a commitment to “make clear distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.”

“What does this even mean?” Southall said.

It means that buried within a supposed reform announcement is a major blow against the process of fairness and the American way.

