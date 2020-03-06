COLUMBIA — Mike Bobo was talking Thursday about the kind of benchmarks he looks for as a college football offensive coordinator in search of SEC success.

The perfect game, he said, starts with a win and might include 200 yards rushing and 300 yards passing.

Bobo knows consistently hitting such numbers as South Carolina’s 2020 play-caller are unrealistic, given that he was hired after a 4-8 season, Will Muschamp’s worst in four years as Gamecocks head coach.

But Bobo says he will remind players of the best statistical averages in the SEC, including the gaudy numbers LSU put up in 2019 as star quarterback Joe Burrow led the undefeated Tigers to a national championship.

South Carolina fans don’t have to be reminded that a new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, made a huge impact at LSU.

Or that Dabo Swinney’s Clemson program took a major step with the introduction of famously creative Chad Morris before the 2011 season.

They also know that with Muschamp’s second shot at switching Gamecock offensive coordinators, he settled on a fellow Georgia alum soon after Bobo was fired as Colorado State head coach.

All of that makes for unrealistic 2020 expectations for Bobo, and extra pressure to make a splash.

The more realistic expectation is a ripple: The Gamecocks will be a little bit better than the team that finished 12th in the SEC in points per game at 22.4 for 2019, play a little bit cleaner, win at least three more games within a theoretically easier but back-loaded schedule.

Bobo had just finished presiding over an indoor spring practice Thursday morning when I asked him about establishing an identity on offense.

“That was one of the things that I said in our first meeting for offense: We have to create identity — who we are, what we’re going to be,” Bobo said.

But unlike LSU, South Carolina doesn’t have a Burrow-level talent preparing for a senior season.

Morris came to Clemson as DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Andre Ellington, Dwayne Allen and Tajh Boyd were about to peak as college players.

The Gamecocks’ identity, Bobo went on, will come through the rest of spring practice, summer workouts and into fall camp.

He is still learning his way around the roster. Some of the potential skill-position contributors are signees still in high school.

Though we sure don’t expect Bobo to reveal the game plan for the month of September, he seems legitimately uncertain.

So far, Bobo will commit to wanting quarterbacks to take more snaps under center than last year and to only one identity characteristic.

“We want to be tough — mentally and physically tough,” said Bobo, 45.

Three-man QB battle

Otherwise, the early returns look like this, for better or worse:

• The offensive line, Bobo said, is the strength of the offense. That’s encouraging in that a young skill-position group needs large guys in support roles. And concerning in that, on paper, this is by no means an outstanding group by SEC standards.

• Quarterback might well turn into a three-man competition by fall camp, including Ryan Hilinski, Luke Doty and Collin Hill.

Hilinski did OK last season after being hurried into the starter’s role as a freshman. He apparently played hurt down the stretch. He must improve as a sophomore to hold the job.

The biggest area of improvement for Hilinski has been footwork, which, Bobo said, was “terrible.” The adjusted version should translate into a completion percentage better than the 58.1 of 2019.

Doty, though short on experience, is exceptionally fast.

As for the value of a dual-threat quarterback, Bobo said, “Sometimes it makes you a better coach when that guy back there can move around a little bit.”

He also said Hilinski was athletic enough to make more plays with his legs than last year, when he rarely ran the ball.

Hill, a Byrnes High School grad, is missing spring practice while recovering from knee surgery. But he probably didn’t come from Colorado State as a grad transfer with 11 college starts with the intention of competing for a backup spot.

No. 1 in your hearts

• Freshman Marshawn Lloyd (No. 1 on your scorecard and perhaps soon in your hearts) looks more and more like the best running back South Carolina has had since Mike Davis in 2014.

Dare we compare him to a certain Mr. Lattimore? Not yet, but along with Lloyd's on-field skills, the 5-9, 211-pound graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., arrives 30 minutes before anyone else to running back meetings, Bobo said.

• The wide receiver group, led by stars Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards two years ago, lacks both depth and speed.

Which is why a lot of play-action passing from an offense that takes plenty of snaps under center and leans heavily on Lloyd makes sense.

At least to start the season.

“We can already tell he’s a guy that is going to put us out there and be successful,” Hilinski said of Bobo earlier this week. “We want to be a championship offense and that’s what it’s going to come down to.”

Such expectations, you wouldn’t want anything less.

As long as key people inside the building know how to get to seven wins in order to start to pacify the unrealistic expectations of people outside the building who want 11.

