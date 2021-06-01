“Any surprises?” college baseball analyst Kyle Peterson was asked as an ESPN2 graphic focused on the 16 host schools just before the official May 31 bracket reveal for the NCAA Tournament.

“Maybe South Carolina,” he said.

Or, as D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers put it, “mild surprise.”

Old Dominion is the No. 1 seed in the Columbia Regional.

The Gamecocks are No. 2 at Founders Park, getting to host only because ODU reportedly did not bid.

It’s been done before in the NCAA Tournament, including No. 1 seed Coastal Carolina at Tempe, Ariz., in 2005.

But it just looks odd, Oklahoma State a non-host though the Cowboys at No. 14 are ahead of South Carolina (18) on the NCAA’s official RPI list.

ODU, RPI No. 8, is packing suitcases.

A garnet asterisk on the bracket.

So convenient.

A team that played as if to prove something most of the season has another box of motivation on the front porch.

Maybe the baseball world doesn’t think that much of this South Carolina team.

“If we think it can help us, we’ll use it,” said head coach Mark Kingston, whose team plays No. 3 seed Virginia on June 4 at noon (ESPN2). “It’s like any other week out of the year: anything you think can be to your advantage and give your guys a little bit of an edge, if we think that’s something we need, we’ll use it.

“If we don’t, we won’t.”

No apology necessary for program progress reflected in a 33-21 record vs. one of the nation’s toughest schedules (No. 2 or No. 3 depending on the computer).

“It’s out there,” Kingston said of the mild criticism. “But what I can say is, in my opinion, this team earned everything we’ve got this year.”

Virginia, however, has a history of doing well when forced into the Palmetto State at the last minute.

UVa’s 2015 Charleston trip

Sub-freezing Charlottesville weather in February of 2015 convinced Cavaliers head coach Brian O'Connor to move four home games to Charleston.

Virginia played Marist at Bishop England High School, College of Charleston and Riley Park and played LaSalle at Charleston Southern.

The Cavaliers won all four games on the way to winning the College World Series.

Could be a lot worse for South Carolina than fretting over a 29-23 Virginia team.

Could be the plight of Clemson, out of the NCAA Tournament mix for just the second time since 1986.

Monte Lee’s Tigers, 25-27, just completed the program’s first losing season since 1957. Clemson has had only three head coaches since then – Bill Wilhelm, Jack Leggett and Lee – but will have a fourth in 2023 if things don’t improve significantly in 2022.

Which they probably will. Lee has a solid young talent base led by freshman slugger Caden Grice and freshman pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert. He can flat out recruit, develop players and run games. He helped recruit Jackie Bradley Jr. and other contributors to South Carolina’s 2010 and 2011 College World Series titles and guided College of Charleston to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Super Regional.

Clemson transfer stuff

But squeezing into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in 2019 and not making it this year (with a 14-3 record before COVID-19 scrapped the 2020 season in between) demands adjustments.

Assistant coach changes probably aren’t necessary but tend to happen when tradition hiccups.

Transfer portal changes are already happening; former Citadel and All-Southern Conference second baseman Tyler Corbitt has signed with Clemson, a potentially great landing spot for players looking to play in what has been one of the nation’s top programs.

That means the exceptionally nice and patient Lee likely will help a few more Tigers than usual find better fits than Clemson, which typically has less turnover than most teams. Bo Majkowski and Carter Raffield entered the portal last week.

It’s not the weak ACC finish that should bother Clemson fans, it’s the mid-major programs within the ACC footprint that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament without Clemson’s budget.

The group includes automatic qualifiers: head coach Elton Pollock’s first-time Big South champion Presbyterian Blue Hose, Norfolk State and Jacksonville.

But also Old Dominion (8), East Carolina (15), Charlotte (29), Liberty (36) and Campbell (38) with RPI status way above Clemson’s 67.

USC Upstate (49) and Wofford (60) didn’t make the NCAA Tournament but rate higher on the RPI computer than the Tigers.

“Baseball in South Carolina is back,” Kingston said in February, after the Gamecocks beat Clemson with a pair of walk-off victories.

Updated version: Baseball is back at South Carolina.

And Presbyterian and maybe Wofford and USC Upstate.

For Clemson and others, maybe next year.

