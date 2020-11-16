Sapakoff: Grading South Carolina AD Ray Tanner on the Will Muschamp hire

A columnist asked Ray Tanner to grade himself on South Carolina’s hiring of Will Muschamp as football coach.

“That’s a tough question,” Tanner, the athletic director in charge of the Muschamp search five years ago, said Monday during a Zoom call. “I got a lot of Cs in college. But Cs get degrees.”

Tanner pointed out that Muschamp, 28-30 overall at South Carolina and 17-22 in SEC games, got a lot of things right. Character, integrity, work ethic, passion, dedication and player relations.

“It’s a matter that we need to win more games,” Tanner said.

The slippage was hard to miss: 9-4 in 2017 followed by 7-6 and 4-8. Most recently, 2-5 going into a Saturday night home game against Missouri in this unique coronavirus-marred season that came with an SEC-only schedule.

C is average.

C means OK, nothing special, middle-of-the road, better than poor.

But not good.

Good is a B.

So Tanner gets a D on his Will Muschamp science project. The two-time national championship-winning baseball coach knows his tenure as athletic director will be defined by this next hire.

And that SEC-level ADs rarely get a second at-bat after a failing grade in football.

The key is learning from the mistakes of the Muschamp hiring process before offering the next guy keys to Gamecock Nation.

To wit:

• SEC and/or Palmetto State ties are fine but not necessary

• Forget about the emphasis on a coach that “wants to be here” — something Tanner went on about just after introducing Muschamp in December of 2015. Consider people who can’t wait to get the heck out of Columbia for a better gig.

SEC, state ties overrated

Any trade for the best possible coach is better than regional familiarity.

It’s always amusing to hear fans complain that a given coach candidate might leave a given school after a few good seasons.

Imagine the terrible problem at South Carolina, those few good seasons.

“I felt like we really did a great job and will do the same thing going forward,” Tanner said of the Muschamp search. “It may be a little bit different process, however, it’s important that you vet (and) you take the time.

“Sooner than later is better. However, it’s important that the proper vetting is done and we get the right person to move this program forward.”

Tanner said he’s leading a search without a formal committee, and that it’s important to get out front in a search, and that COVID financial hits on the university might restrict the salary offer (Muschamp was making $4.4 million this season).

A list of candidates exists, Tanner said, and it includes diversity candidates.

“Our search for a new head football coach begins today,” USC President Bob Caslen said Sunday, “and I have every confidence that Coach Tanner will find the right person to lead our program.”

So Caslen is letting Tanner make the call.

Probably.

We think.

The Bob Caslen factor

Then again, Caslen, a retired Army lieutenant general and former superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy, didn’t earn those Army stripes without getting involved in the biggest decisions on his watch. Indeed, he played college football at Army and presided over Army’s improvement — including progress against arch-rival Navy — under head coach Jeff Monken.

Don’t feel bad for Tanner, 62. He makes $1 million a year in a contract that runs through June of 2024; it was extended by two years in April of 2019.

“I’m not worried about ‘me,’” Tanner said Monday when asked about how football hires will paint his AD legacy. “This is a ‘we’ deal.”

He also said, “If I’m defined in a particular way because of a hire or a hire that didn’t get made, then so be it.”

At any college athletic department engaged in the sports entertainment biz, you are who you hire.

A football D puts you on notice that a B must follow to compute to that C average.

