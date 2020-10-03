There it was, authentic pressure from defensive end Jabari Ellis, which led to Israel Mukuamu’s one-handed interception.

Which set up a South Carolina touchdown early in the fourth quarter Saturday in Gainesville.

True. The Gamecocks dropped to 0-2 within one of the toughest football schedules ever printed in Columbia and Will Muschamp’s South Carolina record dipped below .500 (26-27) for the first time.

Clock management was a problem late in a 38-24 loss to No. 3 Florida.

But the Swamp portion of this coronavirus-altered, 10-game, SEC-only schedule is over.

The Gators, with Kyle Trask at quarterback and matchup nightmare Kyle Pitts at tight end, likely were the toughest test for a pass defense juggling personnel as recently as ...

Oh, the last several hours.

They got better, those defensive backs, turning a turnover into points and forcing Florida to punt on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter.

“In the second half we won more one-on-ones,” said Mukuamu, a junior who played at Berkeley High School before moving to Louisiana for his senior year. “But, as you saw, it was just too late.”

No doubt, a team that allowed 245 passing yards per SEC game (10th in the conference) while going 4-8 last year was probably hoping for better than a 264.5 average at 0-2 in 2020.

It gets easier, starting next week at Vanderbilt.

It can’t get much harder.

Trask, after a six-touchdown performance last week at Ole Miss, went 21 for 29 for 268 yards and four touchdowns Saturday. He’s a candidate to join Florida’s statue collection of Heisman Trophy winners: Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow.

The 6-5 redshirt senior has come a long way since playing a backup role as a high school senior in Texas when current Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was the starter.

Pitts caught two touchdown passes to match his Ole Miss output.

On to Nashville.

The sooner the better.

Lineup shakeup

There were lineup changes between last week’s 31-27 loss to Tennessee and Saturday. Mukuamu moved from cornerback to safety, John Dixon started at corner and R.J. Roderick (Cane Bay High School) slid from safety to linebacker in a frequently used “Dime” package.

Trask torched the Gamecocks early, going 7-for-7 in the first quarter.

Florida took a 38-14 lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

“I hate to tell you,” Muschamp said, “but we didn’t do a whole lot of adjusting. We had a good plan coming in but we did not execute some things early.”

It wasn’t strategy or miscommunication, cornerback Jaycee Horn said.

“We just didn’t do a good enough job covering,” he said. “That’s what it came down to.”

Muschamp wants more "momentum-changing” plays.

Pocket pressure was a puzzling problem for a team run by Muschamp, well known for recruiting and developing defensive linemen at Florida, Auburn and South Carolina.

But a pair of impressive freshmen were on the field a lot — on the road against the No. 3 team in the country. Both made big plays: defensive end Tonka Hemingway with a forced fumble that led to a field goal; outside linebacker Jordan Burch with a tackle for loss on a rare first-half drive in which Florida was forced to punt.

Hemingway’s ball-jarring hit came as Trask tried to run.

Burch read a zone-blocking scheme, came across the field and attacked.

Ranking the QBs

This is how the quarterback challenges rank for South Carolina over the remaining eight games:

1. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (Nov. 7). A veteran with talented friends.

2. Georgia (Nov. 28). JT Daniels? D’Wan Mathis? Stetson Bennett IV? Eric Zeier finding extra eligibility? The Bulldogs will have one or more capable passers ready by late November.

3. Bo Nix, Auburn (Oct. 17). The sophomore should keep getting better in new offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ offense.

4. Matt Corral and Co., at Ole Miss (Nov. 14). It takes a while for a quarterback room to adjust to new head coach Lane Kiffin.

5. Terry Wilson, at Kentucky (Dec. 5). Resourceful, versatile senior.

6. Myles Brennan, at LSU (Oct. 24). Capable but no Joe Burrow.

7. Shawn Robinson/Connor Bazelak, Missouri (Nov. 21).

8. Ken Seals/others, at Vanderbilt (Oct. 10).

It puts The Swamp into a perspective made more palatable.

As long as South Carolina steps on Vanderbilt.

On the way to progress proof against Auburn.

Without having the secondary come around too late. That only adds pressure to clock management decisions.

