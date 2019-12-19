COLUMBIA — Every team gets better on Signing Day, but a fresh coat of enthusiasm looks best on a people with no bowl plans and nowhere to go but up.

South Carolina on Wednesday added a bunch of new players, apparently including defensive end Jordan Burch, the top unsigned player in the 2020 high school class going into this week.

ESPN has South Carolina ranked No. 16 in its recruiting rankings, No. 7 in the SEC.

Head coach Will Muschamp earlier in the week introduced former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator.

That’s fine stuff for a program coming off a 4-8 season that included awkward November votes of confidence for Muschamp from new school president Bob Caslen.

But while Burch is a great get, South Carolina is losing first-team All-America defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and adding a probable star.

Comparing entire college signing classes is a far riskier business than rating individual NFL quarterback prospects, an annual guessing game.

And Bobo can’t win without talent (see his 28-35 Colorado State run with a program Jim McElwain had built into a 10-game winner).

Which means Myrtle Beach High School quarterback Luke Doty is by far the Gamecocks’ most intriguing signee, a dynamic player capable of immediate impact at the sport’s most important position.

He’s a 6-1, 185-pound winner with a strong arm, wide receiver speed and unusual athleticism (10-foot broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump).

Doty, offered by South Carolina as a sophomore, was the state’s Mr. Football. He is ESPN’s No. 85-rated player in the 2020 class and will enroll in January.

All the fancy high school stats don’t amount to much, except that Doty impresses every coach or veteran talent analyst that sees him play in person or on tape.

Which means that Ryan Hilinski, coming off a tough-luck freshman season at South Carolina, will get some serious competition in spring practice.

Just what the Gamecocks need after a 2019 season in which they finished 12th in the SEC in points per game.

Joyner, too

Of course, Doty will get a chance to compete for a starting job, Muschamp said. Because every recruited newcomer gets that chance, regardless of position.

As for the quarterback depth chart going into spring practice, Muschamp said he wants to meet with Bobo before any declaration.

It’s unclear what Bobo thinks of the quarterback skills of 2019 redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner. The former Fort Dorchester High School state champion was switched to a wide receiver before forced back into the quarterback mix when Jake Bentley was lost for the season after a season-opening loss to North Carolina.

Hilinski, pressed into action in Week 2, completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions. His Total Quarterback Rating was 55.5, down from Bentley’s 72.9 in 2018.

But Hilinski had to deal with knee and elbow injuries during the season. He had minor surgery after the season to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Healthy and with 11 games worth of college experience, Hilinski might show great improvement.

Prepared in practice and starting with a nicely graduated schedule — Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, at Missouri — Doty might thrive.

What is known is that Muschamp loves Doty’s “contagious” leadership skills.

‘A lot of negativity’

The head coach Wednesday looked happier than he has since his players were picking souvenirs from The Hedges in Athens after an Oct. 12 upset win at Georgia. It wasn’t easy putting together such a good recruiting class with job status questions in November.

“We faced a lot of negativity outside our campus and some on our campus,” Muschamp said during his opening remarks Wednesday.

Asked about the “our campus” reference, Muschamp declined to elaborate.

“Just a little shot,” he said. “Next question.”

The best cure for negativity is the positive feel of getting better on Signing Day. It’s even better when a good quarterback prospect is included.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff