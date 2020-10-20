SEC commissioner Greg Sankey best described the world’s 2020 while specifically labeling this college football season as “a constantly evolving reality.”

No better example than the South Carolina-LSU game scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

A year ago, LSU put on a show for the ages, running the table to a national championship celebration in New Orleans.

A week ago, South Carolina seemed headed for a 2-8 season.

This week, the Gamecocks travel to The Other Death Valley with enough momentum to consider its Auburn-LSU stretch a soft part of a once-daunting schedule.

If South Carolina can beat formerly No. 15 Auburn at home, why not unranked and reeling LSU (1-2) on the road?

Tigers, Tigers not burning bright.

It’s fearful symmetry.

Not for the Gamecocks (2-2) but for the SEC West. No. 2 Alabama has a remaining regular-season schedule that doesn’t include any ranked teams.

South Carolina’s schedule, ranked from toughest game to easiest before the season:

— At Florida (38-24 loss)

— Georgia (better than Florida but a home game)

— At LSU

— Auburn (30-22 win)

— Texas A&M (better than LSU but a home game)

— Tennessee (31-27 loss)

— At Ole Miss (toss-up with Kentucky)

— At Kentucky

— Missouri

— Vanderbilt (41-7 win)

And now?

After Missouri clubbed LSU 45-41 among other developments within the SEC’s evolving reality?

— Georgia

— Texas A&M

— At Florida

— At Kentucky

— At Ole Miss

— Tennessee

— Missouri

— Auburn

— At LSU (favored over South Carolina, but so was Auburn)

— Vanderbilt

It’s Bo Pelini again

Jaycee Horn, the cornerback who throttled Auburn with two interceptions and a deflection that resulted in another pickoff, thinks South Carolina can handle new-found success.

“We’re going to focus up and go to Baton Rouge ready to play,” he said.

Horn knows about LSU’s Death Valley intimidation lore; he lived nearby in New Orleans when his father Joe Horn was a standout wide receiver for the Saints from 2000-2006.

This is 2020.

Who’s afraid of not-so-loud Baton Rouge?

Not South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill, who says there is no home-field advantage in college football during this year of limited crowds.

Or, as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin pointed out before the season started, coaches visiting LSU will enjoy the opportunity to shout instructions from sideline to goal line.

The LSU demise is understandable. Head coach Ed Orgeron didn’t just lose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

Or a record-tying 14 selections in the NFL draft (the 2004 Ohio State team also had 14 in the seven-round draft era).

Coach O also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers (as offensive coordinator) and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to Baylor (as head coach). Their replacements, former NFL head coach and play-caller Scott Linehan, and former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini, will probably do just fine.

But likely not with this group of Tigers playing during a coronavirus-impacted season while living in the shadow of LSU’s 2019 glory.

Perhaps you remember Pelini from the last time he faced South Carolina.

Pelini went out of his way to suggest the better team didn’t win just after Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks outsmarted and outplayed Pelini’s Cornhuskers 30-13 at the 2012 Capital One Bowl in Orlando.

Sweep of Tigers?

LSU is 0-1 at home, having suffered a season-opening 44-34 loss to Mississippi State and Mike Leach’s since-grounded Air Raid.

Like South Carolina, LSU beat Vanderbilt 41-7 in Nashville (Vandy, by the way, projects to suffer 41-7 losses in every game the rest of the season).

LSU is allowing 494.7 yards per game on defense, 71st nationally and one spot behind Georgia Tech, which just gave up 73 points to Clemson (South Carolina is 27th at 368.0).

It’s still kind of early.

Which means it might get worse for the Bayou Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks, in this strangest of seasons, won’t play arch-rival Clemson. But they can continue with the Auburn theme and sweep the three schools on its schedule with a Tigers nickname.

Though you must never overlook Missouri.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.