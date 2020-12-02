My start-up firm, Acquiring Coach Expertise (ACE), world headquarters Shutes Folly Island, S.C., goes public soon. For now, we’re too busy supplying the University of South Carolina with the multiple downloads of raw data and fresh seafood requested.

Most, of course, is super-secret private information (such as the hygiene habits of candidates and whether they think Thanksgiving is a meal or a day). But the parties have agreed that it’s OK to share easily accessible records.

For instance, the fact that South Carolina since 1960 has hired two head football coaches that didn’t have college head coaching experience:

Richard Bell, 1982. Disaster. Shortest-lasting head coach in modern school history. Just that one 4-7 season. Lost to Furman.

Brad Scott, 1994. Worst winning percentage (.427) of any coach since Richard Bell. Went 1-10 in his fifth season. Got the Gamecocks’ first bowl win but his post-Columbia status as a Clemson staffer on Tommy Bowden and Dabo Swinney staffs still stings in Gamecock Nation.

Clemson has had better luck with the last two first-time head coaches it hired to run the football program:

Danny Ford, one national championship.

Dabo Swinney, two national championships (so far).

But on-the-job experience is only one way to predict whether Shane Beamer, the 43-year-old Oklahoma assistant coach who is the apparent South Carolina choice to replace Will Muschamp, will work out.

A better way is to look from Sparky Woods to Beamer as a South Carolina football coach history through the orange-colored glasses of an arch-rival.

Beamer vs. others

There are two Clemson ways to the South Carolina future:

The past.

The present.

Let’s start with a Clemson perspective on six names mentioned for the current South Carolina opening (not necessarily official candidates or those interviewed but people who could have been considered).

• Tony Elliott

Job: Clemson offensive coordinator

Clemson fear meter: Very high

South Carolina interest in Elliott, and vice versa, is unclear but athletic director Ray Tanner should have made Elliott explain to his family why $1.6 million a year at Clemson is better than $4 million in Columbia. Such a hire would cost Clemson the Palmetto State's top recruiter, a good development coach and master strategist and give a rival a talent capable of running an NFL team this week.

• Hugh Freeze

Job: Liberty head coach

Clemson fear meter: Considerable

Freeze had quick success at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty, can recruit and is one of the most creative play-callers in the sport. The Clemson concern would mostly be that Freeze might elevate South Carolina in a hurry before leaving for a better job and handing the program off to a better pool of head coach candidates than presently assembled.

• Jamey Chadwell

Job: Coastal Carolina head coach

Clemson fear meter: Above average

Chadwell, given time, will have success at a level higher than the Sun Belt Conference, where his Chanticleers stunningly are 9-0, No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings and set to host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday when Freeze’s Liberty Flames come to Conway.

• Shane Beamer

Job: Oklahoma assistant head coach for offense

Clemson fear meter: Average

Beamer hasn’t been a head coach or coordinator, but he is known as a good recruiter and seems to have considerable leadership upside. Experience at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier, at Virginia Tech under his father Frank Beamer, at Georgia and at Oklahoma a major plus.

• Billy Napier

Job: Louisiana head coach

Clemson fear meter: Below average

Nice work with the Rajun Cajuns and has experience on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff. Having to answer the question “Why did Dabo Swinney fire you as offensive coordinator?” on every recruiting visit might get old even as Swinney heartily endorses Napier’s head coach skills.

• Jeff Monken

Job: Army head coach

Clemson fear meter: Very low

An accomplished head coach friendly with South Carolina President (and former West Point superintendent) Bob Caslen. But almost certainly not a serious South Carolina candidate.

Accurate Clemson fear

Or take a look at how previous South Carolina football coach hires of the Gamecocks’ SEC-era rated from a Clemson viewpoint.

Ranked in order of Clemson fear on the day they were hired:

Steve Spurrier, 2005-2015. Tommy Bowden heard all those Florida vs. Florida State rivalry stories from his father, Bobby Bowden. He knew what might be coming. Lou Holtz, 1999-2004. Concern that such a national figure would attract attention and recruits. Brad Scott, 1994-1998. Earned Clemson respect as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. Will Muschamp, 2016-2020. Mild Clemson curiosity. How would he learn from his Florida experience? Sparky Woods, 1989-1993. Not worried. Joe Morrison before he died had gone a respectable 2-3-1 against Danny Ford teams. Woods came from Appalachian State before South Carolina was in the SEC but quickly felt the brunt.

So how did those first impressions turn out?

In pretty much the same order, giving Holtz and Muschamp extra credit for going against better Clemson teams than Scott faced (South Carolina record vs. Clemson in parenthesis):

Spurrier (6-4), three straight 11-2 seasons (interim head coach Shawn Elliott went 0-1 against Clemson) Holtz (1-5), back-to-back Outback Bowl wins Tied between Scott (2-3) and Muschamp (0-4) Woods (1-4)

Which isn’t to say that South Carolina football management should let Clemson do its hiring.

Just that orange-colored glasses offer a perspective worth considering.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff