COLUMBIA — KISS fans and some of their grandchildren know the rock band’s End of the Road World Tour — the “last tour ever” — is headed for Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night.

There isn’t quite as much fanfare for South Carolina’s “Latest Desperate Attempt to Make the NCAA Tournament” act touring the SEC.

But consider:

A 74-54 SEC rout of Texas A&M on Saturday lifts the Gamecocks’ record to 14-9 and 6-4 in the SEC with six wins in the last eight games.

South Carolina is a team no one wants to play.

Not No. 15 Kentucky, an 81-78 victim on Jan. 15.

Not rebuilding Texas A&M (11-11, 5-5).

The “avalanche of the physicality of how they were handling us” was just too much, Aggies coach Buzz Williams said.

There has been lots of adversity for South Carolina this season. Just in the last week, sophomore guard Justin Minaya was sidelined with a thumb injury and the Gamecocks had to play at Ole Miss on Morgan Freeman Bobblehead Night.

Yet here they are, still fighting like a KISS fan looking for a better angle from the mosh pit.

The thing Frank Martin likes best about this team?

“The willingness to come in the next day and demand more from each other,” he said.

This is a fun-to-watch bunch led by sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, freshman point guard Jermaine Couisnard and Minaya when he’s healthy.

Forward Maik Kotsar, the last player link to the 2017 Final Four team, is having a nice senior year.

That doesn’t mean South Carolina makes the NCAA Tournament or even finds residence on The Bubble in March; the Gamecocks entered Saturday at No. 80 in the NCAA’s official NET ranking.

No telling how the rest of the season will shake out with Minaya out until at least March.

But the glass, despite a half-empty CLA on Saturday, is more than half full for a team in the upper half of the SEC standings.

No excuses

The next step is consistency, which has been a problem since December when South Carolina followed up a road win at defending national champion Virginia with a home loss to Stetson.

“I’m not an excuse guy,” Martin said.

He added that he hates when people imply as much.

“My life is void of excuses,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t be here if I made excuses.”

But …

“We’ve got a tight-knit group of guys,” Martin added. “And we’re young. Jermaine’s our mouthpiece. Maik’s our glue and Justin is our charisma, just our energy.”

The team was reeling for a few days, including the Ole Miss loss, after learning on Monday that Minaya was out with an injury suffered in a Feb. 1 win over Missouri.

By Saturday, the Gamecocks were ready to take full advantage of an inferior foe that found itself with a 9-0 lead.

In a blur, Keyshawn Bryant put the ball on the floor, applied a spin move for a layup, and after a Texas A&M miss, Lawson capped a fastbreak with a flip off the glass to tie the game.

For a second NCAA Tournament trip in Martin’s eight seasons at South Carolina, the Gamecocks must play well against a schedule that includes games against NCAA Tournament candidates LSU, Mississippi State (twice) and Tennessee before the SEC Tournament.

And Jordan Burch?

Couisnard, whose take-charge approach Martin compares to Final Four leader Sindarius Thornwell, led South Carolina with 19 points Saturday. Lawson had 18. Martin has put added pressure on the backcourt duo to consistently defend in Minaya's absence.

Kotsar had 10 points with four steals and four assists.

The future looked bright, too, possibly including new football defensive lineman Jordan Burch of Columbia’s Hammond High School. The star recruit signed with South Carolina with the understanding he has the option to play basketball.

As much as anything Saturday, Martin said he liked the “tremendous energy without fouling.”

Coincidentally, that’s also what you want to see at a KISS concert.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.