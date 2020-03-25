Williams-Brice Stadium was nearly eerie. Even as South Carolina was driving for what could have been a winning touchdown late in a 20-15 loss to Appalachian State, the old building was more than half empty on a chilly Saturday night in Columbia last Nov. 9.

And yet the Gamecocks, despite a 4-8 record, finished atop the SEC in one significant category. No. 1 in home attendance increase from 2018 to 2019 (from 73,628 to 77,962).

Powerhouse Clemson went up slightly from an 80,400 average in 2018 to 80,868 in 2019.

Such outlier figures are a stark contrast to college football’s attendance crisis; Football Bowl Subdivision (major college) attendance was down in 2019 for the sixth straight season, according to CBSSports.com.

While in-person interest at South Carolina and Clemson might not seem like a current concern, even the relatively few schools with busy turnstiles better start adjusting in a hurry.

Though NCAA attendance was down only 379 customers per game, there is no doubting the skid. Actual sellouts are becoming old-school (Clemson didn’t have one during its 2018 national championship season).

The SEC is feeling the decline, too. Attendance was down 1.7 percent across the conference in 2019. Yes, the SEC’s 72,723 average for 2019 looks great when compared to the Mountain West (23,232). But the conference average is the lowest since 2000, when Jesse Palmer and Rex Grossman were Steve Spurrier’s quarterbacks on Florida’s SEC title team.

ACC attendance (48,243) was the lowest since 1999, when Florida State won the second of its two national championships.

Alarm bells demand response fans can see, feel, touch, smell and taste.

Schedule tilts

A year ago, I wrote that college football managers must push a more aggressive path to fan plazas inside stadiums, capacity reductions, better and cheaper parking, minor league baseball-style item giveaway promotions and kid-friendly ticket outreach programs.

Many schools (including Clemson and South Carolina) have renovation plans in the works, but few go far enough.

Even fewer are remotely close to Major League Baseball or NFL stadiums in offering fans fun, modern conveniences, comfort and value.

“I don't want to say this the wrong way,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. “You can't just put on a game. (Fans) come for entertainment. They come for the amenities. Most people don't come for the game right now.”

Nailed it.

Smarter, more urgent approaches are necessary college football-wide, and could start with the SEC and ACC, conferences we would like to consider among the most innovative.

The football-crazy Palmetto State produces numbers that go against the national norm, South Carolina’s increase of 4,334 fans per home game and Clemson’s gain of 468.

Much of the Gamecocks’ gain is explained by a more attractive home schedule (including Alabama, Florida and Clemson).

But South Carolina also sold 80,000-plus tickets for Kentucky and Appalachian State, two of four games that drew over 80,000 (Alabama and Clemson were the others).

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson winning machine — two national titles over five straight playoff appearances — didn’t play South Carolina at home in 2019 but did play host to Texas A&M and Florida State, which were road games in 2018.

Clemson vs. Georgia

College football remains a beast on TV with 2019 ESPN ratings up four percent over 2018 for the regular season. Only the NFL does better per household.

It’s the rear ends-in-the-seats thing that needs more than tweaking.

Among the previously mentioned things, how about major college football programs …

• Schedule better. Stop playing FCS teams immediately, and if those programs need money, cut them in on more TV pie. Never a good look for a business to say “We know this (FBS vs. FCS game) is an inferior product, but we want you to buy it anyway.” What if restaurants announced that?

• Eliminate neutral site games. Such a bad idea for fan bases and student fans, for instance, the two upcoming Clemson-Georgia games (Charlotte in 2021, Atlanta in 2024).

• Spend more money on fans. Those palatial football buildings? Cool, cute. Exorbitant salaries for coaches? Market value, sure, we get it. Please address, however, the 1950s-quality stadium seating and concession-stand options crushed in any competition with the low-Class A level minor league baseball teams in South Carolina.

But maybe, with these annual attendance report wake-up calls, the college football people will eventually get it.

