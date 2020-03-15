Oh, the iron-rim irony.

Frank Martin is the men’s basketball coach at a football school with two national baseball championships and the best amateur women’s basketball team in the world. South Carolina has a good intramurals program, too.

The 53-year-old who led the Gamecocks to the 2017 Final Four is as loyal as they come but sometimes jokes about media emphasis on other sports at the school.

In this case — job status of a guy who has made the NCAA Tournament just once in his eight seasons at South Carolina — Martin benefits from life in the shadows.

With football coach Will Muschamp on the hot seat going into the 2020 season after a 4-8 record in 2019, it’s best to make sure the athletic director is on solid ground before making two huge head coach decisions in such a short time.

With South Carolina president Bob Caslen unlikely to replace AD Ray Tanner in the next month or so, a Martin decision can wait another basketball season (and 2021 is a season that has more potential than the previous three).

If Muschamp struggles, a new AD might be on hand to preside over Martin’s hot seat.

That’s not to say Martin’s contract should be technically extended; his buyout, currently at $9.6 million now or $6.5 million after the 2020-2021 season, must remain the same or get reduced going into next year.

Or that there is not a screaming need for Martin to tweak that hard-nosed strategy.

Adjusted defensive sloppiness

Tough defense is one thing.

Smart, tough defense is another.

The Gamecocks’ SEC rank in team fouls per game since that 2017 Final Four run:

2018 — 1st (20.1)

2019 — 2nd (19.5)

2020 — 1st (23.3)

All that with national rankings of 25, 71 and 50, respectively, in adjusted defensive efficiency per kenpom.com.

South Carolina, which finished this coronavirus-shortened season with an 18-13 record (10-8 in the SEC), shot more free throws than its opponent in just four of 18 SEC games. The Gamecocks are No. 66 in the NCAA’s NET ranking, just above Liberty, VCU and Yale.

The best excuse – a young team on which nine of the top 11 players were freshmen or sophomores – is also the best reason for 2020-2021 optimism.

That is, if Martin can hold on to the talent and remember that 2020 is part of 2020-2021; pre-Jan. 1 upset losses (to Boston and Stetson) bit the Gamecocks again this season.

But when asked this week to label his team, Martin was quick with a word.

“Winners,” he said.

Lawson, Minaya, Couisnard

South Carolina finished in the top half of an SEC that Martin helped force to improve with that 2017 run.

The Gamecocks won on the road at Virginia, Clemson, Texas A&M and Arkansas. They upset Kentucky.

“We knew we were good enough to beat Kentucky,” Martin said of team confidence going into the canceled SEC Tournament, “which means we were good enough to line up and play anybody.”

Gamecocks' NCAA wins NCAA Tournament wins for South Carolina men’s basketball coaches: (not counting consolation games) Frank McGuire (2) 1972 — Temple 1973 — Texas Tech Frank Martin (4) 2017 — Marquette 2017 — Duke 2017 — Baylor 2017 — Florida

A team led by youngsters A.J. Lawson, Justin Minaya, Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant, along with senior Malik Kotsar, looked like a Sweet 16 candidate at times.

It’s possible that an injury to Minaya cost South Carolina a spot in all those “Last Four In” NCAA Tournament bracketology projections.

It’s definite that Martin has four of the school’s six NCAA Tournament victories (not counting old-school consolation games). That's perhaps more relatively impressive than a Final Four mention.

With or without committing to Martin for next year, Gamecocks sports management can do some things to help men’s basketball prosper:

Look into a long-term goal of building a smaller arena (approximately 10,000 capacity) and attached practice facility on or adjacent to campus, thus allowing for better student access and a more real or perceived home-court edge whether the team is popular or not

More enticing inducements for student fans

More outreach to school-age fans in the Midlands, including free tickets and T-shirts

A more sustained advertising blitz including billboards

Including a billboard featuring a beaming Martin amid a Madison Square Garden celebration on the way to the Final Four and these words: “Not bad for a football school.”

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.