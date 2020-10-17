What was billed as an Auburn-South Carolina football game critical for SEC momentum and head coach job security instead Saturday turned into an extended NFL exam administered to Gamecocks cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Pro scouts apparently arranged for the Gamecocks to make sure Horn shadowed top Auburn receiver Seth Williams and for the Tigers to target Horn all afternoon.

Hey, Auburn can you please run 83 plays?

And, you Gamecocks, please make your 6-1 junior stay on the field for every single one of those snaps.

Horn won the battle.

Again and again.

South Carolina, thanks in huge part to Horn’s first two college interceptions, won the game. The 30-22 upset before 15,766 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium was the program’s first victory over Auburn since 1933 and will knock the No. 15 Tigers from the rankings.

The performance proved what head coach Will Muschamp has believed for a long time, that Horn, particularly with his emotions in check, is an “elite” cornerback bound for pro football success.

Horn didn’t exactly throw gratitude at the NFL, where his father Joe Horn was a star receiver.

But he did thank Auburn.

“I’m glad (quarterback) Bo Nix threw at me a lot,” Horn said.

Horn left Williams-Brice Stadium with a football he planned to present to his parents. Truly, it’s one of the more deserved game balls in recent South Carolina history.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 in a coronavirus-shortened, 10-game, SEC-only schedule heading into a trip to LSU next week because they scored 21 points off turnovers.

Two of those were Horn interceptions, another a Jaylin Dickerson interception on a ball Horn tipped.

Bo Nix and picks

With defensive backs Israel Mukuamu and Cam Smith sidelined, Horn and fellow cornerback John Dixon played all 83 snaps.

Dixon saw plenty of action, too, against Anthony Schwartz; Auburn’s fastest receiver caught 6 passes for 59 yards.

But Williams is the designated “go-to” guy, a 6-3 junior who caught 59 passes last season. Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson knew just what was coming from offensive coordinator Chad Morris, the former Arkansas head coach and Clemson play-caller.

“When T-Rob gave me the task of following (Williams), I kind of felt that I would have opportunities to make plays on the ball,” Horn said.

Horn had four pass breakups to go with his pair of interceptions. He watched Nix give Williams hand signals before the snap. He guarded against deep balls and forced throws underneath.

“That’s a bad man,” South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill said. “I hate going against him.”

Williams caught four passes for 74 yards.

It ruined a Palmetto State homecoming for the Nix family.

Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix lived in the Lowcountry from age 10-12 when his father, former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, was a Charleston Southern assistant coach on Jay Mills’ staff.

Bo’s older sister Emma Grace Nix, an Auburn graduate, last May married former Citadel and Stratford High School baseball player J.D. Davis, whom she met while living in Goose Creek (Davis will play in 2021 for Nichols State as a graduate transfer).

Bo Nix in those days was an unofficial manager for the CSU football team.

“They really didn’t have many managers, so I was kind of one of the only ones,” Nix said. “I remember going up there and helping dad spot the balls, help snap and do all that kind of stuff.”

Scary as The Gaffney Ghost

Muschamp after one of his biggest South Carolina wins offered respect for Nix as “great competitor.” But Horn’s tenacity eventually forced a short sideline spat between Nix and Williams.

“We'll have to look on film,” head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters after Auburn dropped to 2-2. “They usually have a very good feel for each other. We need to correct that.”

It was that kind of day for Auburn and maybe shouldn’t have been surprising. Everyone on ESPN’s College GameDay (not surprisingly including Guest Picker and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry) picked the Gamecocks to win.

It was all so overdue.

That Horn didn’t have a college interception before Saturday defied logic, an oddity best illustrated by his drop against Vanderbilt last week.

This first SEC win over Auburn came 87 years after South Carolina as a member of the Southern Conference won, 16-14, in the season finale at Legion Field in Birmingham.

The star that December day was Earl Clary, the Gamecocks’ legendary Gaffney Ghost.

These days, Auburn is haunted by Jaycee Horn.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff