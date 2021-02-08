Frank Martin was talking Monday about one of the many little things he misses while trying to stay healthy.

“I love the ocean,” South Carolina’s head basketball coach said. “It gives me peace. Listening to it. Smelling it. Seeing it. It makes me feel good.”

Pre-COVID, Martin and wife Anya enjoyed the occasional off-day trip to Charleston for a quick beach visit and a nice dinner.

If only that was Martin’s major February issue. He’s lost several close friends in the last few months, including lifelong Miami buddy Pedro Gomez, the ESPN reporter who died Sunday at 58.

And one of these scenarios could play out soon after the 2021 South Carolina men’s basketball season ends:

• Martin’s Gamecocks miss the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine years. But the owner of four of South Carolina’s six NCAA Tournament victories (not counting consolation games) is welcome back after a crazy COVID year in which Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky also miss The Big Dance.

• The coach who shocked the Bracketology world in leading South Carolina to the 2017 Final Four is fired. Never mind that the Gamecocks had three COVID pauses (so far) or that Martin had COVID twice.

South Carolina fans — those who complain on social media, those who don’t show up at games — are understandably frustrated. A capable team is 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC going into Tuesday night’s SEC home game against No. 11 Alabama.

But a 2021 college basketball hot seat needs a splash of cold logic, relatively adjusted.

In this case, the second scenario is potentially indelible even at a school whose sports history is full of dark passages.

Martin, just 54 but not looking so great.

Having lost his hair while sick this spring.

Forced off campus with two years left on a contract.

Hopefully not.

COVID and the best parts of 2021 Gamecock inconsistency ought to mean South Carolina administrators officially support Martin into 2022.

Will they?

Too soon to tell.

There’s a second half of the SEC schedule left to play, including four of the final seven regular-season games at home.

‘Asterisk’ vs. ‘real data’

Athletic director Ray Tanner adroitly sent mixed signals last week in a radio interview on Columbia’s 107.5 The Game, the flagship station for the Gamecock radio network.

“An asterisk-type situation,” Tanner labeled it.

Tanner talked about all the missed practices and games.

“I’m not making excuses,” he said, “and (Martin) wouldn’t want me to make excuses. But it has been a challenge to try to get everybody on the same page when you can’t even get them all to practice at the same time.”

Artfully working both sides of the Gamecock Nation room, Tanner also mentioned the one NCAA Tournament in nine years thing.

“And that’s the real data,” Tanner said.

February is such a huge month. Along with the hardwood stretch drive, the NCAA also might announce its finding in the South Carolina part of an investigation prompted by a national FBI probe into basketball recruiting.

Lamont Evans, a former Martin assistant coach, is accused of accepting bribes to steer former Gamecocks point guard P.J. Dozier toward a sports agency.

Martin claims no knowledge of Evans’ activities. Dozier isn’t accused of taking money. South Carolina isn’t accused of a lack of institutional control.

But punishment is possible, perhaps something like the one-year postseason ban and loss of three scholarships handed Oklahoma State in June for allegations involving Evans.

Not like football

This isn’t to say Martin has turned South Carolina into a “basketball school.”

The Gamecocks are unlikely to project as an NCAA Tournament team for 2022.

Recruiting never got the Final Four bump coaches and fans expected.

But somehow South Carolina last week won a road game at Florida, ranked No. 22 at the time.

Only to come home Saturday and not just lose to Mississippi State, 75-59, but get pushed around. That was hard to watch for a coach known for the brand of relentless defense learned from his Miami high school coach Shakey Rodriguez, who died in November.

But defense takes more practice time and continuity than offense. Those three COVID pauses continue to nag a South Carolina team led by A.J. Lawson, Jermaine Couisnard and Justin Minaya.

Keyshawn Bryant has to stay healthy. Transfer Seventh Woods and younger players like Wildens Leveque are still fitting into extended minutes.

It’s not too late. The 2021 Gamecocks might catch fire, run the table, perhaps win an up-for-grabs SEC Tournament.

More likely?

More inconsistency.

“We’re trying to play a normal basketball season under abnormal conditions in the world,” Martin repeated Monday. “It’s a square peg in a round hole. A lot of times you go home and you wonder, ‘Why are we doing this?’”

South Carolina fired Will Muschamp a few months ago. But the 2020 football season wasn’t riddled with pauses and missed games.

Martin’s contract — two years left at $3.2 million for 2022 and $3.3 million for 2023 — is school-friendly even with a one-year extension.

Barring unforeseen circumstances that go beyond COVID-season results, it’s better to offer a Final Four coach support for a fighting chance in the freshness of 2022 than to send him packing after the ordeal of 2021.

