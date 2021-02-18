The expected signs of a Palmetto State spring are on display this week: Carolina wrens and Carolina chickadees at backyard bird feeders and Carolina Gamecocks nervously flocking to high expectations.

It’s baseball season, when Gamecock fans think they might be able to get back at Clemson in three sports on one glorious Friday night.

But first things and first pitches first …

South Carolina is an intriguing No. 18 in Baseball America’s preseason poll going into a Feb. 19 season opener against Dayton. Mark Kingston in his fourth year as head coach seems to have the right ingredients for a Super Regional contender:

• Pitching depth

• Enough pop on offense to be dangerous in a tough SEC neighborhood

• Camaraderie

And hopefully the dugout inventory at Founders Park doesn’t also include baggage shoveled in by those members of Gamecock Nation so frustrated with recent football and basketball struggles that baseball adversity is a target.

Football went 2-8 last fall and head coach Will Muschamp got fired.

Basketball, beset with more COVID-19 issues than most programs, apparently will miss the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in Frank Martin’s nine seasons as head coach (though there wasn’t a 2020 tournament).

Baseball is a breath of fresh air.

There is positive flexibility and ongoing competition within the roster.

“We’re not going to run the same lineup this year 70 times,” said Kingston, 50. “We’re going to have a variety of lineups.”

The bullpen is so deep, Kingston said, Tuesday night non-conference games might feature “a bunch of guys that throw an inning or two.”

The Gamecocks are selling South Carolina Cocky fan cutouts: from $200 behind the K Zone and $100 behind the on-deck circle to $30 in the Home Run Deck in the left-field stands.

Gamecock fans would be smart to cut out football and basketball talk around the ballpark.

Enjoy the baseball success without dragging in the Ole Miss football game.

Or the Ole Miss basketball game.

If the South Carolina baseball team loses a series, it didn’t also miss a chance to upset Alabama in basketball or mismanage the clock against Florida in football.

No doubt, vibes — positive and negative — impact athletic department energy.

Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier credited Ray Tanner’s 2010 and 2011 national championship baseball teams with inspiring the Gamecocks’ run of three straight 11-2 football seasons.

But this team, built the right way through methodical recruiting and development, should be evaluated on its own merits.

Kingston this week named a starting rotation of redshirt junior Thomas Farr, senior Brannon Jordan and redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic. But he could have thrown a bunch of names into a ballcap, picked out three and probably been competitive.

Thirteen of the pitchers averaged at least 91 mph during the fall. With room to improve.

Wes Clarke, Yaron Peters

Bosnic, a 6-3 lefty from Lutz, Fla., just outside Tampa, has hit 95 on the radar gun. He didn’t allow a run in his 6⅔ innings of work before last season was cut short by COVID-19. Because the NCAA granted all 2020 spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, Bosnic, though officially listed as a redshirt sophomore per SEC recommendations, enters 2021 with four years of eligibility remaining.

An offense led by first baseman/catcher Wes Clarke and outfielders Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster should hit better than the .272 team average for 2020. There has been heavy emphasis on two-strike hitting all fall and winter.

Clarke might become appointment viewing. Perhaps leading the SEC with eight home runs in 2020 doesn’t sound that dazzling, but the 6-2, 236-pound junior from Forest, Va., did it in just 56 at-bats.

That’s one homer per seven at-bats. Yaron Peters, who set the Gamecocks’ single-season record for homers with 29 in 2002, knocked one out once every 9.6 at-bats.

But in another testament to Gamecock depth, Clarke enters the season without really having a position. Redshirt sophomore Colin Burgess is the most reliable catcher. David Mendham looks like the early starter at first base.

Clarke likely will serve as designated hitter a lot.

SEC pitching

It’s still kind of a young South Carolina team.

The SEC remains an obstacle course on ice. Consider that eight conference players are among the 15 pitchers on Baseball America’s preseason All-America team.

That’s right: Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, LSU’s Jaden Hill, Georgia’s Ryan Webb, Florida’s Tommy Mace, Auburn’s Richard Fitts, Mississippi’s Gunnar Hoglund and Tennessee’s Jackson Leath.

Again, preseason expectations are fragile from College Station to Lexington to Gainesville and back through Baton Rouge.

But South Carolina is good enough to accomplish in one weekend this season something the basketball team hasn’t been able to do in 2021: win two SEC games in a row.

While matching or surpassing the football team’s 2020 victory total.

Better to make the multi-sport comparison while celebrating the process.

