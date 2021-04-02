Debbie Antonelli raised over $210,000 for Special Olympics over the last two years by shooting free throws non-stop for 24 hours. The haul includes a contribution from a familiar stranger.

Bill Murray popped out of a Bulls Bay Golf Club cart and recognized Antonelli, the busy Mount Pleasant college basketball analyst, from media coverage of her “24 Hours Nothing But Net” driveway marksmanship.

“You’re the free throw girl!” Murray said before digging into his wallet for a blank check and donating $2,400 to the cause.

Antonelli is eager to begin practicing for the third annual 24-hour fundraiser May 15-16.

But only after she completes another basketball marathon: three weeks of men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament coverage on national television and radio from Indianapolis and San Antonio with a brief trip home between.

A five-game visit to Indiana included No. 1 Gonzaga’s victory over Oklahoma, which Antonelli called for CBS.

And on to San Antonio for NCAA Tournament women’s action, including ESPN analyst work on South Carolina’s Elite Eight victory over Texas.

Next assignment: the South Carolina-Stanford and Connecticut-Arizona women’s national semifinals for Westwood One radio.

Which makes Antonelli the go-to expert for Final Four(s) analysis and predictions.

South Carolina and UConn

Same routine in San Antonio for Antonelli as it was in Indy: fly in, hit the store for a loaf of bread, peanut butter and jelly, commence film study at the hotel.

In this case it’s the Grand Hyatt high above the famously festive Riverwalk.

“But we’re really not allowed down there,” Antonelli said.

Because a COVID-19 problem is the last thing you want this late in a 12-month stretch of WNBA and college basketball coverage in which Antonelli estimates she has worked 80 games, mostly via Zoom.

She likes South Carolina, in pursuit of its second national championship in four full NCAA seasons, to beat Stanford.

“This is the right time to be playing your best basketball,” Antonelli said of the Gamecocks. “During the season when they were getting away from what I would call good offensive habits, they’ve come right back now. Their habits are solid on both ends of the floor.”

Subtle scouting report: Antonelli loves head coach Dawn Staley’s refined situational offense strategy. The sideline, baseline and after time-out plays are mostly run with sophomore guard Brea Beal in mind.

“She’s not the most gifted scorer,” Antonelli said. “So Dawn puts her in position to score after a quality catch.”

Keep an eye on how Stanford defends Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks’ 6-5 star forward. Antonelli’s analytics homework says Boston is most vulnerable to turnovers when dribbling in a low-post crowd.

And that forcing such mistakes is way easier said than accomplished.

Then there’s UConn, going for head coach Geno Auriemma’s 12th national title. The Huskies’ flow on offense keeps improving, typical of most UConn teams.

Paige Bueckers, the 5-11 guard who this week became the first freshman to win the Associated Press National Player of the Year award, is right-hand dominant. But try forcing her to go left in Auriemma’s Princeton-style, pass-and-cut offense at your own risk.

Still, Antonelli believes, the Gamecocks can find ways to avenge a 63-59 loss in Storrs, Conn., on Feb. 8.

Antonelli’s Final Four semifinal picks: South Carolina over Stanford if Boston plays a “huge role in defending Stanford’s transition game”; UConn over “an incredible Arizona story.”

Championship game: South Carolina over UConn.

Gonzaga perfection

Gonzaga in person is even more impressive than Zags TV.

Antonelli caught the juggernaut from Spokane pummeling No. 8 seed Oklahoma, 87-71, on March 22 at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

That was after she called the Texas Tech-Utah State, LSU-St. Bonaventure, Virginia-Ohio and Houston-Cleveland State games at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

“A monster on offense,” Antonelli said of Gonzaga, 30-0 going into its Final Four semifinal game against No. 11 seed UCLA on April 3.

It’s all in the details.

“You know, like how Steph Curry goes from underneath the basket, sprints to the free throw line, gets his feet down, turns and shoots?” Antonelli said. “He does that the best of anybody in the world. And these guys are pretty good at that.”

Spacing, slashing, cutting.

So selflessly.

“Jalen Suggs is faster than you think,” Antonelli said. “And Drew Timme. You have to bring a double-team but you can’t. You have to guard him one-on-one because of the other players.”

If Gonzaga has a weakness, Antonelli thinks it is middle pick-and-roll defense.

So what?

“You still have to score with them,” she said, “which is almost impossible.”

Antonelli’s Final Four semifinal picks: Gonzaga over UCLA, Houston over Baylor.

Championship game: Gonzaga to become the first undefeated men’s team since Indiana in 1976.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff