Debbie Antonelli woke up Monday morning without what should have been a typical case of Selection Sunday exhaustion. A year ago, the busiest broadcaster in college basketball immediately jumped into full study mode after the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced, knowing she would work the Hartford Regional for CBS television.

Antonelli's 2019 workload included breaking down the eight-team Hartford bracket in her Mount Pleasant home into the wee hours of Monday morning.

She prepared game boards (large collections of names and statistics) for each of the four opening matchups.

She downloaded film and was back at it just after sunrise.

This week, with the 2020 NCAA Tournament a relatively minor victim of coronavirus cancellations, Antonelli isn’t on her way to Spokane or Albany or anywhere else.

She instead is recovering from a weekend madness that swept the Antonelli household over the weekend.

Yard work.

Garage cleaning.

Power washing.

“So I’m getting some things done I would never have done at this time of year,” Antonelli said with a laugh Monday. “Those are things that would have happened a month from now. I had three weeks blocked off on my calendar for hoops. Now I have nothing on it.”

Antonelli fully realizes sports are a little part of a global pandemic; she and her husband Frank have three kids home from college or high school.

“Things are becoming a new normal,” she said. “But in South Carolina, we really haven’t had to deal with the coronavirus yet. It’s coming. We are going to deal with it.”

It’s still a tough adjustment for all players, coaches, team officials, broadcasters, mascots, referees, umpires, band members, facility workers and fans.

Among others.

For those looking to get something positive out of this, Antonelli offers her three favorite power words.

‘If you want to be a leader’

This is a three-part highlight from speeches to groups or pep talks to players. Antonelli gives a lot of those during a long basketball season, and between seasons.

Build

Serve

Empower

“I might wallow around for a while,” she said, “but I’m getting out of it quickly. Just because you have to if you want to be a leader and be productive.”

This is the 37th straight year of March Madness for Antonelli as a player, administrator, coach or broadcaster. She began by participating in four NCAA Tournaments as N.C. State player Debbie Mulligan.

It would have been her 25th consecutive year calling the women’s Final Four on Westwood One radio, her fourth year doing TV analyst work for the men’s tournament on CBS.

Antonelli has been part of TV coverage of the women’s NCAA Tournament for over 20 years.

But she didn’t think of herself while on a treadmill Thursday at Be Strong Fitness Center in Mount Pleasant when she saw ESPN’s Rece Davis cut into an interview with breaking news of the NCAA tournament cancellations.

She thought about players and coaches, with particular pity for No. 1-ranked South Carolina and Dawn Staley.

Dawn Staley, Ja Morant

“To work so hard, to have your team playing at a peak and gearing for April 5 (the scheduled date of the NCAA championship game in New Orleans) and then not to be able to do it, it has to be heartbreaking,” Antonelli said of the 32-1 Gamecocks. “We all were pointing toward a South Carolina-Oregon championship game, which we all wanted to see. There’s no way to get that back, and you have to figure out how to move on.”

Last March, Antonelli broadcast live from Hartford as South Carolinian Ja Morant, on the way to NBA stardom, had a triple-double to lead Murray State to an upset of No. 5 Marquette.

She saw No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Florida State advance to the Sweet 16.

Just a week ago, Antonelli was recovering from working nine games in five days at the ACC women’s tournament before coming home for a night and then up to New York for a CBS studio show.

The last few days, ESPN programming has come to things such as the World Axe Throwing Championships. A 2019 replay at that.

“My kids say, ‘Let’s watch a show,’” Antonelli said. “I don’t watch shows on TV. I only watch sports.”

That leaves plenty of time to do expense-report invoices and write notes to coaches, thanking them for their access during the season. Antonelli usually does those things in late April.

She also plans to get out on the back deck this week. She will self-critique some of her broadcasts while drinking a beer, and come up with new ways to build, serve and empower.

