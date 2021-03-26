Two NCAA Tournament victories down. Two to go, starting with this weekend's Sweet 16 game against Georgia Tech, before the South Carolina women’s basketball team reaches the Final Four in a bracket played out over three weeks in San Antonio.

Dawn Staley’s No. 1-seeded team belongs on a Texas tourist brochure: the Riverwalk, imported pottery at Historic Market Square, rows of yummy bakery items at Mi Tierra, Aliyah Boston.

A basketball program in pursuit of a second national championship is just part of the draw.

Staley, starting before the tournament tipped off with an “I cannot be quiet” declaration, has seized a national stage opportunity to speak out.

Staley led the way in blasting the NCAA for a shoddy San Antonio weight room set-up and other disparities as compared to what’s available at the men’s tournament in Indianapolis.

The NCAA has issued multiple apologies and spiffed up the San Antonio facilities, but this tussle is just getting started.

“It’s not right,” Staley said. “And I’m going to take it a step further.”

She pointed out that when coaches or schools make mistakes, the NCAA launches investigations.

“Something has to happen,” Staley said. “I’ll leave it there.”

Expect Staley, 50 and in her 13th season as South Carolina head coach, to stay loud.

San Antonio is the dawn of a new Dawn, super-motivated to take public stands since George Floyd died while in the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May. It coincides with a spotlight: Staley’s 2020 Gamecocks finished No. 1 in the final rankings (COVID-19 canceled the NCAA Tournament) and she’ll be on the way to Tokyo to lead Team USA in the 2021 Olympics (formerly 2020 Olympics).

Staley, as we have come to know in South Carolina, is spreading her influence as a necessary, important national voice for a demographic too ignored for generations.

Sometimes reluctantly, she said this week.

“I don’t like the spotlight on me at all. I really don’t,” Staley said. “I’m a person that I like to stay in my lane. I don’t like confrontation.”

That lane includes Twitter commentary on the grocery story massacre in Colorado and praise for soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s White House appearance that included support for transgender athletes participating in girls sports.

Staley in South Carolina’s opening-round NCAA Tournament win over Mercer wore a T-shirt with the names of Black coaches John Chaney, Nolan Richardson, Carolyn Peck, George Raveling, John Thompson, Leonard Hamilton and LeVelle Moton (and Dawn Staley) on the front.

All that stuff is just in the last few days.

Confrontational?

She blasted President Donald Trump last summer, offered support for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and later said she doesn’t “tell people who to vote for.”

Staley was honored as the flag-bearer for U.S. Olympians during a playing career that included three gold medals. But South Carolina players, with the exception of junior Elysa Wesolek, have refused to stand for the national anthem this season (Staley and her assistants have stood for the anthem).

Of course, you don’t have to agree with Staley’s messages to respect thoughtful views from a remarkable life experience.

Staley before Floyd’s death was ready with impactful comments on social issues such as the Confederate flag flying on S.C. Statehouse grounds, following in the footsteps of other protesting basketball coaches like Clemson’s Larry Shyatt and South Carolina’s Eddie Fogler.

But her messages these days are delivered with added urgency and from an older, wiser woman with elevated status.

Staley, for instance, wasn’t nearly as vociferous at the 2017 Final Four in Dallas, where the Gamecocks beat Stanford and then Mississippi State for the national title.

In 2021, she’s a championship coach in an Olympics year coming off a No. 1-ranked season.

Cancer battles, and Champ

It’s not only equality issues with Staley. Her 100,000-plus Twitter followers over the last few weeks also saw her encouragement and prayers for cancer patients and kids doing well in school, updates on her beloved Havanese dog Champ and support for the Richland County Sheriff Department’s new Crisis Intervention Team.

It adds up to a superbly cast voice for women’s basketball and civil rights at the biggest, longest-running annual showcase in American women’s athletics.

To be sure, Staley isn’t alone in San Antonio in her scrap with the NCAA.

Other coaches spoke up.

Players such as Oregon’s Sedona Prince brought NCAA Tournament disparities to light through social media posts.

Geno Auriemma, the supreme advocate for women’s basketball, a man who has led Connecticut to 11 national titles, is back with his team after testing positive for COVID-19.

But Staley is as relentless as a Virginia and WNBA point guard as she is as a coach. She is determined to keep slugging away at college athletics inequities.

Not a ‘one-year thing’

“This isn’t a one-year thing,” Staley said. “This is happening every year for (the NCAA Tournament’s) existence. … It’s not right.”

Yes, Staley pointed out without being asked, men’s basketball and football are the revenue-producing sports. But the federal equal protection of Title IX trumps that, she said.

Can you hear it? The applause from athletes and coaches in women’s tennis and men’s cross country programs around the country?

It’s directed toward the urban kid (North Philadelphia) who went to a prestigious ACC school (Virginia) before playing basketball all over the world and coaching in the North (Temple) and South. She’s a woman who co-founded the INNERSOLE foundation dedicated to providing shoes for children in need.

She loves chatting with fans and people who don’t know a thing about basketball while on her Columbia bicycle rides. She was there as her sister, Tracey Underwood, spent difficult parts of 2020 battling leukemia.

Staley has a knack for getting to the core of a problem.

It’s simple, she said of the NCAA mess. A parent with a boy and a girl both playing basketball would provide for those interests equally.

“Let’s discuss it as a family,” she said. “And that’s how you talk about things.”

Coincidentally, or maybe not, it’s Women’s History Month, and the Gamecocks are about to make more. Which keeps the spotlight on Staley, reluctant crusader or not.

