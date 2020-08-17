Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner and de facto CEO of the zig-zagging ship that is major college football, summarized the predicament.

“A constantly evolving reality,” he told ESPN Radio.

That was on Aug. 8 but it could have been April 8, May 8 or from the 8th floor of a collapsing building at 8 p.m. Monday night.

And while Sankey was talking about the coronavirus impact on the sport, he could have been talking about my grocery shopping plans or your 401(k) concerns each day for the last several months.

That doesn’t excuse college football management, such as it is. This should be a time when college football unites — as our country should unite — to fight a common foe.

Instead, cracks in SEC and ACC plans for a 2020 season got wider in the last few days, exposing mixed messages regarding player safety, students returning to school and apparently contrasting medical information.

University of North Carolina officials, seeing campus areas jammed with goofy students not wearing masks — that is, typical of what's going on most places — suddenly announced Monday afternoon a move to all online classes for the fall.

That's just part of a crock of contradictions fed to some of the most loyal fans in the entertainment business.

To name a few:

Maskless students invade

Crock: The whole notion that college football viability gets ultimately tested when on-campus classes start.

Reality: Why wait? Many students have been back on campus for a few weeks now and it’s not looking real safe out there.

I talked on Monday to the same athletic department official from an SEC university that warned me in July about liability concerns still not addressed by Congress.

The official doubled-down: “It’s scarier now and likely to get worse, not better, before 2021. This (college football) is in the hands of attorneys, not medical people.”

An athletic department official from an ACC school told The Post and Courier last week that the reason the relatively optimistic college football mood changed the weekend of Aug. 8-9 — just before Pac-12 and Big Ten seasons folded — is that university presidents saw first-hand what campuses look like with waves of students moving in. Many off-campus apartment leases start on or around Aug. 1.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp noticed early. Two weeks ago he was shaking his head about students “not social-distancing” around the Columbia campus. Muschamp winced at the North Carolina news Monday but said most South Carolina players were taking online classes this fall.

Yes, the SEC released its schedule dates Monday night but Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne weighed in Sunday with a fresh Twitter photo showing a long line of unmasked students.

“Who wants college sports in the fall?” Byrne said. “Obviously not these people!!”

Or this tweet from Auburn sophomore guard Kameron Stutts on Saturday: “boy it’s not a single person wearing a mask on campus.”

Revolts and roses

Crock: The Big Ten doesn’t want to play football and the ACC is looking rosy.

Reality: The other way around, eventually?

You need a scorecard to keep up with the contradictions here.

Various revolts have been brewing since the Big Ten pulled the plug on the 2020 season Aug. 11. “Football parents” seeking football at Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and elsewhere have blitzed conference officials with pleas, threats and calls for investigations.

Justin Fields, Ohio State’s star quarterback, started a petition drive.

Meanwhile, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney appeared Monday on the ACC Network.

“Everyone has to be smart,” Swinney said. “The virus is a very real thing; we have to limit exposure. It comes down to everyone taking personal responsibility. Everyone has to sacrifice. We’ll get through this but we need to get back to school and football in the safest way.”

The North Carolina situation was predictable. The Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper in Chapel Hill, just published a scathing editorial critical of university leadership that “should have expected students, many of whom are now living on their own for the first time, to be reckless.”

Too many Duke students aren’t “taking personal responsibility.”

The Durham Herald-Sun just published a letter from an angry resident mad about Duke pushing students off campus and into city dwellings: “These students have no respect for their neighbors and do not wear masks.”

And “football in the safest way” isn’t happening at Syracuse, where players forced cancellation of practices last week over COVID-19 testing concerns.

‘Safe’ players

Crock: Football players are safest on campus and with the football team. Muschamp and Georgia’s Kirby Smart were saying that in April. Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban, among others, chimed in this month.

Reality: Players are likely to get similar “safe” medical care from athletic departments as they engage in official or voluntary off-season workout programs, whether there are football games scheduled or not.

Regardless, exposure to a COVID-19 lawsuit is greater if two of five major conferences have deemed football games unsafe.

Dueling medical experts

Crock: The Pac-12 and Big Ten have opted out, citing convincing medical evidence ,while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 have contrasting data.

Reality: It’s possible that all leagues see the same writing on the fall wall but that allowing teams to continue practicing is a temporary but shrewd concession from SEC, ACC and Big 12 administrators to coaches who appreciate every extra rep.

For instance, Clemson’s mostly inexperienced wide receivers will benefit this fall, in the spring or next fall from valuable scrimmage time against what Swinney dubs his “deepest secondary ever.”

As will Muschamp’s young bunch of South Carolina running backs going against a solid SEC defensive line.

Political football

Crock: This is all about politics.

Reality: Hard to miss that the Pac-12 and Big Ten are loaded with “blue” states that contrast with all that “red” on the SEC and Big 12 map. But the #WeWantToPlay movement is composed mostly of young, Black voters saying the same thing as Donald Trump, who desperately wants college football in those Big Ten swing states.

We can probably all agree on one truth as put forth by a South Carolina registered voter named William Swinney.

“This game,” he said, “is important to so many people.”

Hopefully, it’s not too late to learn some important college football lessons before the next pandemic.

