There is no playbook for how to lure ESPN's College GameDay to Conway, S.C., in December to showcase a football team picked in August to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference.

But you don’t get Coastal Carolina up to No. 14 in the Associated Press top 25 poll without a few solid influences.

Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell didn’t have to look far.

Program building?

“I try to study different things in the off-season of guys I feel like have strong cultures,” Chadwell, the former Charleston Southern head coach, said Monday. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney has a strong culture up at Clemson, so you try to see how they do some things.”

For advice on how to handle distractions?

Such as preparing for College GameDay and a non-conference home game against No. 25 Liberty this week?

After talking to South Carolina about their head coach job opening and clinching a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game last week with a win at Texas State?

Mom.

“I tell her the things I’m going through and she’ll tell me, ‘Well, remember I raised you to do this and that,’” Chadwell said of his mother, Cindy Chadwell of Caryville, Tenn. “I try to handle it that way and be honest with the team and be honest with people and go from there. I don’t know if that’s the best way to do it, but that’s what she tells me, so I always listen to my mama.”

With the help of Mr. Swinney and Mrs. Chadwell, here we are, the GameDay crew Horry County-bound.

The Chanticleers, in one of the bright spots of a coronavirus season, are about to introduce the world to teal turf.

Next-level talent

The same prognosticators who back in August had Coastal Carolina hosting GameDay also were immediate investors in Google.

They pegged Tom Brady as a first-round talent before NFL teams drafted quarterbacks such as Hofstra’s Giovanni Carmazzi and Minnesota’s Spergon Wynn before Brady was selected.

But it’s not too late to buy in. Your favorite struggling major college football program could hire Chadwell as head coach.

Or rue the missed opportunity and risk losing to a Chadwell-coached team that celebrates with a broom stunt, as Charleston Southern did at The Citadel. Or as Coastal Carolina did last month with a professional wrestling routine in the locker room at Georgia Southern.

That is, take a chance on someone else or sign on to Chadwell fun.

South Carolina, searching to replace the banished Will Muschamp, apparently has settled on Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer.

Fine.

Personable guy. Lots of support from former South Carolina players who knew him as one of Steve Spurrier’s most dynamic assistant coaches.

Tennessee will probably stick with Jeremy Pruitt despite a slide resembling the return trip down Lookout Mountain’s incline railway (five straight losses with losses to Florida and Texas A&M upcoming).

Understandable with recruiting still in good shape.

Just know that Chadwell grew up on a 22-acre farm 30 miles northwest of Knoxville before playing quarterback at East Tennessee.

Dabo on Chadwell

True, Chadwell, 43, hasn’t recruited major college prospects. He hasn’t gone up against the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Florida for players.

But, as Chadwell says, “When you start at a lower level like I did, you can make a lot of mistakes and nobody cares.”

The best seasons at North Greenville, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina have come with Chadwell calling the shots.

Always with a shoulder chip planted by preseason expectations. Phil Steele, the top college football analyst, agreed with Sun Belt coaches who picked Coastal Carolina to finish last in the East Division.

Steele last summer rated the Chanticleers No. 110 among the 130 FBS teams.

But look!

Redshirt freshman Grayson McCall is one of the best college quarterbacks in America.

Isaiah Likely, a fast and tough 6-4, 250 junior tight end, is one of the Chanticleers’ legit NFL prospects.

Coastal Carolina with one conference game left (Dec. 12 at Troy) has already sealed the host spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game against Louisiana on Dec. 19.

At 9-0 it’s been a Clemson-like roll for a program that won two Sun Belt games each of the previous two seasons. Swinney, told Tuesday about Chadwell’s comment, said it was a “great compliment” from “a great young coach.”

It’s hard for anyone not to appreciate Chadwell’s sweet perspective. When asked two weeks ago by WCIV-TV sportscaster Scott Eisberg for a comment on the South Carolina opening, Chadwell quickly responded with a text: “Right now my wife’s van has a brake light out. I’m focused on trying to fix it without getting her upset. I’ve got bigger issues to worry about.”

That’s how Cindy Chadwell raised her son.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff