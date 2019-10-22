Tavien Feaster broke all kinds of stereotypes Saturday as he bolted up the middle of a wet field, bounced off Florida safety Shawn Davis and kept going into the end zone directly in front of an ecstatic South Carolina student section at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The word was this guy couldn’t run inside, that he was an outside threat who might help the Gamecocks most by catching passes out of the backfield. But lots of Feaster’s career-high 175 yards Saturday came on plays between the tackles, including a 38-yard run.

Tough yards after contact were not part of the Feaster brochure. But ask all the Florida players who missed a very agile 6-0, 221-pound man while he was averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

And who said a Clemson graduate would never get love from towel-waving South Carolina students?

Feaster, a graduate transfer who didn’t join the Gamecocks until Aug. 3, has been better than expected on and off the field.

Both pluses are easily summed up.

On-field expectation: Good player.

Actual: Better than that against Florida, a top 10 team ganging up against the run and daring freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski to throw long.

Off-field expectation: Good guy. “We did our homework,” head coach Will Muschamp said.

Actual: Great leader who seamlessly fit into Muschamp’s close-knit team that already had veteran voices on offense such as Jake Bentley, Donell Stanley, Bryan Edwards, Bailey Hart and Jay Urich.

It’s a great second act for a class-act player.

Feaster, who leads the team with 492 yards rushing, put the Gamecocks in position to win Saturday before a crumbling passing attack, Florida’s own running prowess and some bad calls from officials combined to lift the Gators to a 38-27 victory.

South Carolina (3-4, 2-3 in the SEC) has a favorable stretch ahead with games at Tennessee and then at home against Vanderbilt and Appalachian State. With starter Rico Dowdle’s uncertain status coming off a knee injury that limited him to one carry against Florida, Feaster potentially becomes the most valuable player in garnet.

”First of all, I hate that he even went down,” Feaster said when asked about Dowdle and the 175-yard show. “I’m praying for him and I hope he has a speedy recovery. But, yes, this is a moment of me coming out and trying to prove myself to the coaches and just trying to gain the trust of my teammates.”

Hilinski’s best friend

Clemson trusted Feaster, too.

In a relative way.

He rushed for 1,331 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry while helping the Tigers win two national championships over three seasons. Just last spring, Tony Elliott, Clemson’s running backs coach and primary play-caller, was raving about Feaster’s leadership.

Still, the Spartanburg High School graduate had fallen behind junior Travis Etienne and sophomore Lyn-J Dixon in the running back pecking order.

He wanted more opportunities to impress NFL people.

Expect a lot of work in Knoxville, Tenn., and beyond.

Feaster might have to be freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s best friend on the field.

“We just have to keep working on the little things,” Feaster said. “Just go out and execute like the coaches want us to and we should be just fine.”

‘My fault’ even if not

Feaster was there for Hilinski after South Carolina gave up the lead against Florida, too.

He took the blame when he certainly didn’t have to for a fourth-quarter fumble the Gators recovered at the South Carolina 29. It happened just after Hilinski pulled away and went into passing mode after trying to hand off to Feaster, or faking a hand-off.

“The one turnover, it was my fault,” Feaster said. “It was my mistake. All we have to do is pick it up and move on and get better each week.”

A star recruit who picked Clemson over South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia is now picking South Carolina up.

Just what a freshman quarterback and an inconsistent offense needs while hoping for bowl eligibility, a winning record and other fun stuff.