Will Muschamp has spent many hours this summer in meetings involving input from infectious disease experts, athletic directors and conference commissioners. A few even took place in person.

“I learned a lot,” South Carolina’s head football coach said.

Muschamp has also been doing a little COVID-19 math.

Asked Wednesday how many positive coronavirus tests he thought the Gamecocks could absorb before playing a scheduled football game became untenable, Muschamp said the subject had been raised in an SEC meeting.

“From my mind I said 30,” Muschamp said during a Zoom press conference.

That figure, Muschamp said, factors in the NCAA Division I standard of 85 scholarship players. He pointed out that NFL teams during the season have 45 active players (at least before the coronavirus).

“So you’re taking yourself down to a 55-man roster, which should be doable,” Muschamp said. “Anything more than that I don’t think could be doable.”

The Muschamp Theory, possibly popular within SEC circles, shows the complexity and contrast even within major sports organizations that have been analyzing such scenarios for five months.

It also projects as another big issue amid scrutiny from university presidents, faculty, politicians and organized player groups such as those recently formed in the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Either Muschamp or Major League Baseball has it wrong when it comes to schedule models, virus cases and playing ball.

Not counting the multiple positive tests among the Miami Marlins, MLB postponed games or series involving the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals knowing of only a few cases.

This despite the assembly of 60-player pools apparently assembled to deal with outbreaks in a sport traditionally designed with 25-player rosters.

Like MLB, college football won’t have an NBA-style bubble. But college teams will have to deal with players exposed to lots of fellow students not subject to the safety protocols in place within football programs.

It’s already a major concern in Columbia.

Muschamp estimates there at least 10,000 students on or around campus at South Carolina, which has over 26,000 undergrads with a fully open campus.

“If you drive through Five Points at 9:30, there’s a lot of people out,” Muschamp said. “They’re not social distancing, either. It’s like I told our guys, ‘You’ve got to make smart, mature, responsible decisions. Lead a boring life.’”

The quarterback room

More arithmetic: Only a few coronavirus positives can equal a devastating football negative.

Sports specialization means you have to worry about position groups. Muschamp stressed that quarterbacks and centers were a critical part of his 55-player minimum projection.

Health within a quarterback room is always a big deal.

But what about the long-snapper room?

You think it’s easy snapping the ball to a holder on a critical field goal attempt before 88,000 fans in Gainesville?

Or in a game played inside a fanless stadium or only a few thousand fans as schools try to minimize risk?

“Is there risk? There’s risk for all of us,” Muschamp said. “Staff, coaches. I’m not coaching from the balcony. I’m on the field. With our players. There’s risk for everybody.”

On to a long stretch of workouts and practices leading up to the scheduled SEC openers of Sept. 26.

Masks at practice

Uncertainty has been the biggest issue for the last three weeks, Muschamp said.

“The uncertainty of the season, the uncertainty of start times, the uncertainty of training camp,” he said.

To combat some of the many coronavirus unknowns, South Carolina players will wear face masks while practicing.

The SEC, Muschamp said, will test players on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the season.

Muschamp, repeating what he has been saying for months, insisted that a well-run football program is “the safest place for our players.” He added that his own son, freshman quarterback Jackson Muschamp, is in good hands at Georgia.

There is ultimate uncertainty, however, in how teams go about getting 85 (or 55) players onto a football field with 85 (or 55) other players.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff