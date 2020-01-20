There are two problems with the assumption that simple non-conference schedule math will fix a lot of South Carolina football problems.

Yes, probable wins over Coastal Carolina and East Carolina to start the season replace ugly 2019 losses to North Carolina and Appalachian State.

But the Chanticleers, led by former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell, won at Kansas in 2019 and aren’t afraid. Watch out for East Carolina, in its second season under Mike Houston, who led The Citadel to a 2015 win at Williams-Brice Stadium before winning an FCS national title at James Madison.

And if Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks jump from 4-8 to 6-6, is that authentic improvement?

Or should a South Carolina baseline season be something better than squeezing into an afterthought bowl game?

The warm thrill of true 2020 success requires a healthy quarterback or two, uncharacteristically daring play-calling from new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, consistency from potential shutdown cornerbacks Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn, the emergence of freshman Marshawn Lloyd (or someone else) as a “bell cow” running back and SEC-caliber blocking.

It’s a tall order.

A way too early peek at South Carolina in 2020:

2019 record

4-8, no postseason play for the first time since 2015

2020 schedule

As back-loaded as the holiday season but without gingerbread: Georgia (Nov. 7), at LSU (Nov. 14), Wofford (Nov. 21), at Clemson (Nov. 28).

But opening with Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Missouri at home and then a trip to Kentucky is begging for a fast start.

Reasons to believe

Not coincidentally, South Carolina was outplayed at quarterback in all of its losses except Appalachian State.

It’s hard not to have progress if Ryan Hilinski is healthier and better as a sophomore or if Luke Doty is a quick fit as a freshman.

Mukuamu and Horn, good friends and NFL draft prospects as juniors, are capable of allowing a young front seven to mature over a soft September.

And there is nothing like a 4-0 start to boost confidence that can get contagious and come in handy against foes such as Texas A&M and Tennessee (the two biggest swing games in winning season scenario that counts Missouri and Kentucky as victories).

Breakout star candidates

Freshman linebacker/defensive end Jordan Burch, Mukuamu and Horn at cornerback, Lloyd at running back, junior linebacker Ernest Jones.

Biggest concern

Burch looks the part of franchise star. But the Gamecocks lost All-SEC first-team defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Lloyd might be the best running back South Carolina has had since Mike Davis left after the 2014 season. But gone are the top three rushers from last year, Tavien Feaster, Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson.

Departed wide receiver Bryan Edwards was by far the best big-play threat.

Offensive line, a traditional weakness aside from the Steve Spurrier glory years, is a puzzle with unproven pieces beyond senior guard Sadarius Hutcherson.

Quarterback situation

Hilinski will get the benefit of the spring practice doubt as the incumbent, but Doty’s athleticism and maturity might make for a long competition.

Dakereon Joyner, the Fort Dorchester High School state champ, has a new offensive coordinator to impress. Probably at wide receiver. Maybe at quarterback. Maybe both, again.

Staff changes

Bobo replaces fellow Georgia grad Bryan McClendon, still on the staff as wide receivers coach. As a former Georgia play-caller and Colorado State head coach, Bobo has more experience than McClendon.

But it wasn’t the bold hire LSU’s Ed Orgeron made last year with Joe Brady or Georgia’s Kirby Smart made this month with Todd Monken.

2020 record

Subject to summer change: 7-6, including a bowl trip

