Freshman quarterback Luke Doty, one of only 53 scholarship players to travel with South Carolina for a regular-season finale at Kentucky, was running in splendidly open field Saturday night when he somehow lost control of the football.

Of course, the Wildcats recovered. And scored more points in a 41-18 SEC victory that sent the Gamecocks home with a 2-8 record.

Go ahead and debate which South Carolina football team was the best.

One of Steve Spurrier’s three straight 11-2 overachievers?

The underrated 1987 team?

Those 1969 ACC champs?

There should be no doubt that a 2020 bunch that made it through a coronavirus season is the most courageous, inspiring South Carolina sports team of them all. These are Gamecocks whose contributions on and off the field since May deserve mention for decades to come.

They endured a year full of COVID testing and opt-outs but without big crowds and the same head coach.

They got criticism from former players but no hugs or handshakes from fans.

Ouch, 2-8.

Down from three SEC wins in 2019, four in 2018, five in 2017.

Recent Gamecock Nation nightmares include visions of Texas A&M receivers running open and former head coach Will Muschamp removing his mask to yell at an official during a debacle at Ole Miss.

Historians, however, will wonder how this team won two games.

There were injuries throughout the season, announced and otherwise.

The Gamecocks at Kentucky were down 16 players with a combined 150 career starts from the 72-man dress list at the season opener against Tennessee.

The symbolic highlight was the entire offensive line taking the field to be with fifth-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson during last week’s Senior Night ceremony. That wasn’t long after Hutcherson, who finished with 36 starts in a row, eloquently explained why he was hanging in when teammates were opting out.

“At the end of the day, my guys need a leader,” Hutcherson said. “It just wouldn't be right for me to leave.”

The South Carolina season is also summed up by senior linebacker Ernest Jones’ weekly relentlessness: 11 tackles, 13 and then 19 at LSU. And so on.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo offered homespun brevity.

“Part of being a man is you don’t make excuses,” Bobo said, “and you don’t let other people make excuses for you.”

This isn’t about how many SEC-caliber players are on the roster or whether or what Muschamp left in the cupboard.

It’s an adversity management lesson for young and old.

‘Boring’ entertainers

One of these days a few generations from now a father and child will sit in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium. The kid will scan the record book from one of the computer screens built into the back of each seat and ask the question.

“Dad, why did we win only two games in 2020?”

“Well, that was the year …”

The players didn’t really have a spring practice.

And never knew when the season was going to start, or if there would be a season, until late August.

Were asked to help save an athletic department and university struggling financially with coronavirus-related deficits.

Took time out of their lives to participate in social equality marches in town.

And on campus.

Lost projected star running back MarShawn Lloyd to a fall camp knee injury.

Had their schedule changed to SEC games-only.

As fun-loving college students were asked by their head coach to “lead boring lives” amid a global pandemic, even as fellow students kept having fun.

Had teammates opt out.

Were asked to provide entertaining TV content for hurting networks.

Had to deal with former players – guys who had never marched for justice or dealt with COVID or been through anything resembling a season like that – complaining that they weren’t playing hard enough.

Did their part to prop up legal (and illegal) gambling ties to college football that got more accepted every year.

Beat a nationally-ranked Auburn team.

Got three COVID tests a week.

Didn’t get to enjoy the support of large crowds at home games or the fun of dealing with famous SEC road hostility.

Had their head coach get fired with three games left in the season.

Had more teammates opt out.

Made it to the finish line as one of the few college teams in America to complete its schedule without a postponement or cancelation.

Years from now

COVID-era football is easier when a championship is at stake or College GameDay is headed to town.

It’s been an unprecedented struggle for losing teams.

“It’s taking a toll on people this season,” ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain, the former Clemson offensive lineman, said last month. “It’s taking a toll on staff. It’s taking a toll on players. Just to be tested three or more times a week just to get your tail whipped. It’s kind of like, ‘Do I really want to do this anymore?’”

Yet sophomore running back Kevin Harris against Kentucky managed to run wild again and crack the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Kudos to the South Carolina players that wanted to play to the last whistle on a really cold night Kentucky. Hopefully, they get a loud roar from a sellout crowd while properly honored during winning seasons 10, 25 and 50 years from now.

