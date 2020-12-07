Ray Tanner — the former baseball player and coach — listened to former players and coaches. The South Carolina athletic director took more advice from them than from veteran administrators, consultants and current and former athletic directors.

Tanner didn’t recruit Shane Beamer, it was the other way around. This despite a buyer’s market in a coronavirus year with few head coach openings.

But Tanner loves "the edge" that comes storming forth whenever his newest hire speaks. And South Carolina’s fourth-and-5 pass play that began unfolding Monday with official introduction of 43-year-old Beamer as head football coach just might work.

If …

If Beamer isn’t afraid to hire top-notch coordinators and South Carolina administrators are truly smart enough to know this is where to invest savings that come with getting football leadership relatively cheap.

If Beamer while adding talent similar to Will Muschamp’s regular top 25-rated recruiting classes builds an analyst staff bigger than Muschamp’s tiny support group.

It sounds good, on both fronts.

Beamer on Monday said he would put together a “premier” staff to mostly replace the one that Saturday night at Kentucky finished the regular season 2-8 under Muschamp and interim head coach Mike Bobo.

“In my conversations with Coach Tanner and our leadership we went through everything,” Beamer, doing double duty as an Oklahoma assistant coach, said in a Zoom press conference. “We went through staff, we went through support staff. The investment has been made and given to me to give us every opportunity, every resource we need to be successful.”

Beamer said he’s seen large and small analysts staff succeed and will do what fits best for South Carolina.

“I’m confident that anything we need to advance this program forward and give us what we need to be successful, those assurances have certainly been given to me,” he said.

Tanner said Beamer’s perception is correct, which makes staff decisions that much more interesting.

Inexperience and mentors

Hiring a head coach without head coach or coordinator experience failed both times it was attempted at South Carolina over the last 60 years: Richard Bell lasted only the 1982 season (4-7) and Brad Scott had the worst winning percentage (.427) of any Gamecocks coach since Bell.

Neither of those guys had the benefit of elite coordinators.

In an age of the CEO-style head coach, Beamer must leverage his age from above and below. That means molding advice from mentors such as Steve Spurrier, his boss at South Carolina from 2007-2010, and Frank Beamer, his father and head coach at Virginia Tech, while bonding with recruits.

But Beamer isn’t the youngest coach in the SEC East; Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is 37.

Kirby Smart, in his fifth season at Georgia, is 44. Jeremy Pruitt, in his third season at Tennessee, is 46.

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss, a head coach for parts of 11 seasons in college or the NFL, is 45.

But Sam Pittman, a rookie head coach at 59, had no college head coach or coordinator experience between the end of his Pittsburgh State Gorillas playing career and an introduction at Arkansas a year ago Tuesday.

Like Pittman, Beamer has a long list of head coaches who have rubbed off on his career. Along with Frank Beamer and Spurrier, there’s George O’Leary, Sylvester Croom, Kirby Smart and Lincoln Riley.

Please, no Dabo comparison

Unfortunately for impressionable fans, there are Gamecockologists trying to compare Beamer to Dabo Swinney, who landed the full-time Clemson gig at 39 (with a 2008 victory over a South Carolina team with Beamer on the payroll).

It makes no more sense to compare Beamer to the two worst head coaches among the 130 in FBS than to the two best, Swinney and Nick Saban.

Except for one thing: Swinney’s Clemson program started its climb from suspect to potentially good to definitely elite when he hired Chad Morris as offensive coordinator and later got defensive coordinator Brent Venables to leave Oklahoma.

Beamer can get from low on the SEC pecking order to middle of the pack. That is, a stretch of seasons ending in seven, eight or nine victories.

But only with a little help from some highly-compensated friends and enough support staff.

