COLUMBIA — Magic needed Bird. Evert had to have Navratilova.

The Hatfields wouldn’t have been infamous without real McCoys.

And now Tesla has more market value than GM and — it became official Monday night — UConn-South Carolina is an authentic women’s basketball thing.

Because we all know a rivalry doesn’t start until the other team wins one. In this case, Dawn Staley’s No. 1-ranked Gamecocks beat UConn for the first time in program history, snapping an eight-game series losing streak with a 70-52 victory over the No. 4 Huskies inside a Colonial Life Arena packed with 18,000 mostly loud people.

“South Carolina played way better than Connecticut,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma, he of the 11 national titles. “That’s allowed to happen once in a while. And it’s not like ‘What did you guys do wrong?’”

Ah, rivalry talk.

Ford beat Ferrari, and it was no upset.

It’s on, an extended basketball battle potentially as back-and-forth as Bojangles vs. Chick-fil-A during your breakfast, lunch and dinner hours.

Now we can look forward to more rivalry fun in Greenville, where No. 4 UConn might wind up as a No. 2 seed (or No. 3) in an NCAA Tournament regional South Carolina (23-1) will surely host.

Or maybe New Orleans, site of the 2020 Final Four.

Either way, you have to like South Carolina’s chances.

The Gamecocks having fun with a “Woman Up!” theme are a splendid blend of Final Four savvy, elite young players and unselfishness led by 2017 national champions Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

Staley’s five freshmen talk almost exclusively about winning.

Basketball, nutrition, performance training, charity work, fan relations, doesn’t matter. It’s all the same question with these players: “What can you teach me?”

Auriemma saw it firsthand.

“There were times when they didn’t play like freshmen at all,” he said. “Our freshmen both played like freshmen.”

Thus, well-rounded scoring such as four players in double-figures Monday night, led by Harris’ 19 points.

Staley was happy, too, for ex-Gamecocks who were part of the eight losses to UConn, all by double-digits and most of them blowouts.

New-look Gamecocks

All the pressure was on UConn (20-3).

The Huskies this year have lost to No. 2 Baylor (in Hartford) by 16 points and No. 3 Oregon by 18 points. There is the usual array of talent and depth, but there hasn’t been a dominant star/leader since Breanna Stewart graduated in 2016 on her way to WNBA fame.

But it’s not quite The Husky in Winter.

UConn will be UConn as long as Auriemma remains in Stoors.

There are always potential UConn icons on deck, including The Next Big Thing, current Minnesota high school senior Paige Bueckers.

Not that South Carolina’s upside is in a shadow.

Consider that the first of Staley’s great teams, the Final Four qualifier of 2015 and the national championship team of 2017, had in-state talent.

Goose Creek’s Aleighsa Welch was among seven South Carolinians on the 2015 team led by Columbia’s A’ja Wilson, the superstar of the 2017 champs.

This South Carolina team is a tribute to Staley’s national recruiting reach: only two Palmetto State natives, a pair of young reserves, sophomore Elysa Wesolek (Charleston’s Northwood Academy) and freshman Olivia Thompson (Lexington High School).

More rivalry fun on deck

Staley was asked if she was surprised by Monday night’s result.

“No,” she said.

Because this young, mature team was up to a rivalry game.

“It’s already special to me,” Staley said. “We don’t have to do anything besides basketball. We don’t have to worry about classes, we don’t have to worry about curfew. We don’t have to worry about any of the stuff most coaches probably have to worry about.

“Our players are players are policing each other in the dorms. That gives us great comfort to know we have great character kids that just want to win. That makes it pretty special.”

At one point Monday night, South Carolina sophomore Destanni Henderson scored and gave the UConn bench a long stare.

Later on that same sideline, Auriemma jumped up in frustration and didn’t land until making a 180-degree spin.

Rivalry stuff.

No, it’s not Duke-UNC.

Doesn’t have to be.

But UConn-South Carolina is a real rivalry now and that’s great for the sport, the Gamecocks and sales at nearby Bojangles and Chick-fil-A outlets on game nights.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.