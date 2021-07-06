There is pent-up demand for “talking season” — former South Carolina and Florida head ball coach Steve Spurrier’s definition of preseason college football mania.

Ten pressing questions going into 2021 SEC Media Days on July 19-22 in Hoover, Ala., and beyond:

1. Is freshman Bryce Young an upgrade at quarterback for Alabama?

Ridiculous, you say?

Suggesting a player with one college touchdown pass to his name might immediately top Mac Jones, a Heisman Trophy finalist good enough for Bill Belichick to pick midway through the first round of the NFL draft?

Maybe. But Nick Saban’s highest-rated quarterback signee got rave spring practice reviews.

The hard part: The 6-0, 194-pound Young initially will have to do more than Jones without star game-breakers Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris. And Alabama plays Miami and Florida away from home in September.

2. Is Shane Beamer’s first South Carolina team bowl-bound?

Not on paper. The Gamecocks are likely underdogs eight times in 12 games.

Which makes the Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Auburn bouts most intriguing.

Tampa’s Gasparilla Bowl beckons.

Most years, a Dec. 23 bowl game would be a disappointment for South Carolina. This year, it would be a great Christmas present.

3. Better chance of LSU showing up in Tuscaloosa 8-0 on Nov. 6 or having another 5-loss season?

Primary stumbling blocks: Florida on Oct. 16 and at Ole Miss on Oct. 23.

Needed: Backfield punch, responsible administration handling of off-field athletic department scandals.

Take the under.

Luke Doty to Bo Nix via Jimbo

4. Can Texas A&M own the state of Texas, second-place in the SEC West and solid playoff contender status for the next few years?

Yes.

But while former Clemson baseball player Jimbo Fisher’s overall roster depth has gradually improved, Kellen Mond, who accounted for 93 Aggies touchdowns, was an underrated staple at quarterback.

5. Can Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo fix Bo Nix?

A lot of folks in the Lowcountry are pulling for Nix, who spent a few youth years in Charleston when his father, former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, was a Charleston Southern assistant coach on Jay Mills’ staff.

Ouch: 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2020 to go with 388 rushing yards.

Nix in his third season must make the kind of information-processing progress under Harsin, the head coach hired away from Boise State, and Bobo, South Carolina’s 2020 offensive coordinator, expected last season under then-head coach Gus Malzahn and OC Chad Morris.

6. Will South Carolina’s Luke Doty lead SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards in 2021?

Beamer didn’t laugh when beat reporter David Cloninger asked if the triple-option was a Gamecocks wrinkle during a June 21 interview.

Kevin Harris, MarShawn Lloyd and ZaQuandre White give South Carolina probably the second-best running back group in the SEC East (after Georgia) and not by much.

Doty as a second-year college quarterback is better with his legs than his arm.

But a lack of depth, until Jason Brown proves otherwise, will keep Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield from putting their starter in harm’s way too often.

7. Should the SEC ditch divisions?

No.

The Pac-12 is leaning toward such a move for better playoff positioning mostly aimed at the proposed 12-team format. But the SEC is the one conference that doesn’t need new rules for maximum postseason impact.

Maintaining an East vs. West rivalry preserves SEC Championship Game luster.

Upsets, hot seats, surprises

8. The SEC’s most likely surprise team is …?

Ole Miss is one answer but too easy.

How about Missouri?

The Tigers take to 2021 with an easier schedule, more roster depth and improving Connor Bazelak at quarterback.

9. Which teams should be on non-conference game upset alert?

Central Michigan with former Florida head coach Jim McElwain plays at Missouri and LSU. Pittsburgh winning in Knoxville wouldn’t be an upset despite the budget gap.

But these three games stick out the most:

LSU at UCLA (Sept. 4). One of these years, Chip Kelly might have a good team in Westwood.

South Carolina at East Carolina (Sept. 11). Remember what happened the last time the Gamecocks faced a Mike Houston-coached team? Paul Finebaum was the sideline reporter. And The Citadel won. ECU despite going 3-6 in 2020 ended Houston’s second season in Greenville with wins over Temple and SMU.

N.C. State at Mississippi State (Sept. 11). Only a mild upset, if that. But the margin of victory might rattle Bulldogs fans as the Wolfpack football team does its best to enjoy the College World Series final N.C. State fans didn’t get to see.

10. SEC coach on the hottest seat?

Not many hot seats with eight of the 14 coaches hired over the last two offseasons.

But …

• 1. Mike Leach. The Texas Tech and Washington State genius fell way behind Lane Kiffin in Egg Bowl prep in his first year in StarkVegas. The gap cannot keep expanding.

• 2. Ed Orgeron. Nothing a bounce-back year can’t fix but the 15-0 magic of 2019 looks more like one of the great aberration seasons in decades.

