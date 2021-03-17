Frank Martin has been meeting with University of South Carolina administrators, paid representatives of a Gamecock Nation starved for national success.

They are carefully considering whether or not to tell the school’s Final Four head coach he is no longer wanted on a campus rarely in need of new trophy display cases.

And that’s just one of the dramatic contradictions present almost a decade after former athletic director Eric Hyman hired Martin away from Kansas State.

The others bounce up and down like an over-inflated basketball on an unforgiving steel floor:

• South Carolina reached the 2017 Final Four.

And Martin and staff never cashed in on the recruiting trail.

• Martin, 54, has four of South Carolina’s six NCAA Tournament wins (not counting old-school consolation games).

But the Gamecocks under Martin have reached the Big Dance just once in nine seasons. That’s not as good as, in chronological order, George Felton (1 in 5), Eddie Fogler (2 in 8) or Dave Odom (1 in 7).

• The Gamecocks’ Final Four run included a pair of high-profile victories at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Instead of helping, the exposure might have hurt Martin’s recruiting efforts, turning high school prospects off to his demanding style before he had a chance to lobby his way onto their short lists of potential schools.

• Martin’s aggressive style of defense triggers quick-strike offense that smothers foes when operated by program veterans.

A potentially good team led by A.J. Lawson, Justin Minaya, Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Couisnard and Seventh Woods never found rhythm during a 6-15 season interrupted three times by COVID-19. Martin caught the virus twice this season and suffered from a variety of associated ailments.

• No question, South Carolina’s 2017 Final Four achievement is the greatest single-season men’s basketball feat in Palmetto State history.

What are the odds? College of Charleston, Wofford, Winthrop and Clemson have been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017. South Carolina hasn’t.

• Martin is so hard on players during games he’s a YouTube star, and he’s been officially reprimanded at South Carolina.

Veteran players love the guy, apparent again this week with so many of Martin’s former Gamecocks lobbying South Carolina to stand pat.

• Martin has a lot of basketball friends and gets respect all over the country.

But the 2016 NCAA Tournament Selection Committee didn’t pick a 24-win South Carolina team.

Martin and the SEC

• The SEC has six teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

What a difference from 2016, when the SEC got only three teams in. That year, NCAA Tournament Selection Committee chair Joe Castiglione, the Oklahoma athletic director, cited a “poor overall strength of schedule” for leaving South Carolina out.

• The SEC is a good basketball conference, which makes things hard for South Carolina.

Martin’s 2017 Final Four run helped make it that way, encouraging other programs to invest more in basketball. SEC coaches hired since 2017: Nate Oats (Alabama), Eric Musselman (Arkansas), Tom Crean (Georgia), Will Wade (LSU), Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Kermit Davis (Ole Miss), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M) and Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt).

• Martin is 153-134 at South Carolina.

With a winning SEC record in four of the last six seasons.

• Martin occasionally jokes with media members about the popularity of football at a football school in a football state.

But with a post-Steve Spurrier football slump yielding Gamecock spotlight opportunities, Martin’s recent teams have failed to capitalize. Too many basketball losses by two or more touchdowns.

Crowd noise

• Martin has touched so many aspects of Midlands life. He has a popular math program for school kids, is involved with more charity projects than he allows to be mentioned, has reached out to the Hispanic community and makes friends on every errand.

It was a bland scene at South Carolina home games most of this season.

• Clemson has never been to a Final Four. The Tigers’ lone Elite Eight appearance was in 1980.

Brad Brownell and Co. are in the NCAA Tournament for the second time since South Carolina’s 2017 appearance.

• Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s Director of Athletics, is the face of The Frank Martin Decision (with major input from school president Bob Caslen).

But the two-time national championship-winning baseball coach was seemingly crowd-sourcing this basketball season, mixing media messages about the COVID-19 impact on Martin’s Gamecocks, Final Four glory and Martin’s 1-for-9 NCAA Tournament bid record.

Winston Churchill, the famed English statesman, in 1939 defined Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

He could have been talking about Frank Martin’s tenure as South Carolina basketball coach.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff