COLUMBIA — Even Steve Spurrier, on hand Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium and wearing a Gator blue ballcap, was critical of bad officiating in an SEC battle of football programs that enjoyed their best seasons under the Head Ball Coach.

But the Gamecocks’ 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida was more about a blown opportunity than blown calls.

The Gators were playing without their top star pass rushers, Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard.

An aggressive 75-yard touchdown drive got South Carolina off to a slick start on a rainy day.

Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster (175 yards) was consistently bashing through the middle for big gains with Rico Dowdle out with a knee injury.

The Gamecocks had a 20-17 lead and not-so-nutty SEC East title hopes going into the fourth quarter.

At home with a defense brimming with bravado after last week’s upset party at Georgia.

That thud you heard was a fall to 3-4 (2-3 in the SEC) for a team teetering close to bowl trip elimination.

“Our guys will be fine,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “We as coaches need to circle up and figure out a way to get more consistent in the passing game. It’s frustrating. We’re running the ball well but we’ve got to develop some things throwing the football.”

That’s been a familiar postgame lament at South Carolina, whether the passer is veteran Jake Bentley (injured) or freshman Ryan Hilinski (healthy Saturday but just 17 of 35 for 170 yards).

The trick is getting Hilinski, his blockers and receivers to come around in time for a three-game stretch: at Tennessee (Oct. 26) and at home against Vanderbilt (Nov. 2) and No. 24 Appalachian State (Nov. 9).

Win those games and bowl eligibility is in the bank before games against Texas A&M and Clemson.

Solutions are available.

270 pre-garbage yards

Hilinski’s poise and ability were on display in a loss to No. 1 Alabama and wins over Charleston Southern, Kentucky and Georgia.

If he appears to have regressed, it’s because teams are taking away easier short throws and daring him to throw deep (Hilinski twice missed Shi Smith on long post passes Saturday).

But zero pass receptions by running backs against Florida wasn’t enough, not for a productive attack or for Hilinski’s confidence.

Nick Muse and Kyle Markway have proven they are tight ends capable of key catches.

They caught one pass apiece Saturday.

Sure, you take what the opponent gives you. But when the opponent is ahead 38-20 and has held you to 270 yards of offense before a pair of garbage-time drives, it’s time to reevaluate.

Note that Bryan McClendon was not available to explain himself Saturday because Muschamp doesn’t allow his offensive coordinator (or any other assistant coach) to speak with the media once the season starts.

No comments from Hilinski, either; South Carolina freshmen are unavailable to the media.

But senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards reported that Hilinski remains upbeat.

“We all need to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ‘What can we do better?’” Edwards said.

A few more smart people might help.

Knoxville knocking

South Carolina should consider seeking outside input from retired former coaches. How to adjust to adjustments is a good place to start asking questions.

Or inside input.

But Muschamp bristled this week when asked about the possibility of adding a veteran sage to his relatively small staff of analysts.

“More is not always better,” he said.

Look at the bright side. In a crazy college football world in which the Sooner Schooner crashed and Illinois won a big game on the same day, the Gamecocks have some established strengths:

The running game, led by Feaster or Dowdle, is solid.

A deep defensive line was good enough to dominate Georgia’s formidable front.

Hilinski has golden potential.

It’s going to come down to putting it together for consistent stretches, like four quarters in Knoxville and three games in a row.

Or more.

