Sapakoff: A Clemson vs. Gamecocks, Tom Brady vs. age Super Bowl quiz

Super Bowl LV is upon us and you know what that means: Meddling politicians will come up with food bets pitting Kansas City barbecue against Tampa Cuban cuisine and the CBS crew will mention that Tom Brady is 43 at least 1,178 times during Sunday night’s broadcast.

Viewers will have more fun comparing the Frito-Lay (Marshawn Lynch), Uber Eats (Wayne’s World), Squarespace (Dolly Parton) and General Motors (Will Ferrell) commercials than Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Plus, this 20-question quiz, requiring knowledge of Palmetto State football (scoring chart and answers below):

1. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach, Clyde Christensen, was an assistant coach at South Carolina and Clemson under which head coaches:

a. Brad Scott and Tommy West

b. Brad Scott and Tommy Bowden

c. Sparky Woods and Tommy West

d. Shane Beamer and Ken Hatfield

2. Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell of North Charleston, perhaps the greatest South Carolina-born athlete, as an Oakland Raiders tackle allowed no sacks or tackles in a Super Bowl XI victory vs. which team?

a. Vikings

b. Cowboys

c. Eagles

3. Brady, famously overlooked in the 2000 NFL Draft, was picked by the Patriots in the 6th round. Name the two South Carolina Gamecocks picked ahead of Brady that year:

a. John Abraham (1st round Jets) and Arturo Freeman (5th round Dolphins)

b. Duce Staley (3rd round Eagles) and Marcus Robinson (4th round Bears)

c. Kalimba Edwards (2nd round Lions) and Sheldon Brown (2nd round Eagles)

4. Name the four Clemson quarterbacks that have been drafted in the 6th round or higher since the first NFL-AFL merger season of 1970.

5. Brady as a 6th-rounder in 2000 was the No. 199 overall pick. The Chiefs with their 6th-round pick in 2019 took which player at No. 201 overall?

a. Rashad Fenton, cornerback, South Carolina

b. Dorian O’Daniel, linebacker, Clemson

c. Anthony Hamilton, cornerback S.C. State

6. Who is the South Carolina native that returned a Super Bowl kickoff for a touchdown? (Hint: Didn’t play at Clemson or South Carolina)

7. Steve Spurrier, who later became the head coach at Florida and South Carolina, was popular as the Gators’ 1966 Heisman Trophy winner when he became Tampa Bay’s first starting quarterback in 1976. Who replaced an injured Spurrier in the Bucs’ lineup that season?

a. Doug Williams

b. Mike Boryla

c. Parnell Dickinson

d. Steve DeBerg

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz

8. Tony Romo, the CBS analyst for Super Bowl LV, is a veteran participant in the Azalea Invitational golf tournament at the Country Club of Charleston and played for which college program on South Carolina’s 2021 football schedule?

9. Jim Nantz, on the Super Bowl LV call for CBS, is the grandson of former College of Charleston basketball captain Jim Nantz Sr., who in 1925 led with way with 11 points in a 30-10 victory over which opponent:

a. Clemson

b. Erskine

c. South Carolina

d. North Carolina

10. A pair of former Clemson teammates led the Chiefs in yards per catch and tackles, respectively, in a Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers last year. Who are they?

11. Former South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop of the Bucs with 182 games of NFL experience is by far the most successful “Mr. Irrelevant” (the final pick in an NFL draft). Who is the other former Gamecock to receive “Mr. Irrelevant” honors?

a. Running back Thomas Dendy in 1986

b. Wide receiver Eddie Miller in 1992

c. Defensive tackle Travian Robertson in 2012

d. Tight end Justice Cunningham in 2013

12. Speaking of Tampa Bay kickers, name the former Citadel kicker drafted by Tampa Bay in the 9th round in 1987 who went on to score 962 points over 12 NFL seasons?

13. Bill Mathis, the first former Clemson player to win a Super Bowl, died at 81 in October. Mathis earned his Super Bowl ring playing running back for which team:

a. Packers in Super Bowl I

b. Jets in Super Bowl III

c. Chiefs in Super Bowl IV

14. Chiefs defensive back Alex Brown (S.C. State) won a Super Bowl ring last year but is out this season with a knee injury. Brown’s Lake Marion High School teammate in high school was which former Clemson player and NFL first-round draft pick?

a. Defensive end Shaq Lawson

b. Wide receiver Mike Williams

c. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell

15. Which part of Bruce Arians’ connection to Clemson isn’t true: The Bucs’ head coach as an assistant coach or grad assistant was on coaching staffs with …

a. Former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips at Virginia Tech

b. Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford at Virginia Tech

c. Former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden at Tulane

d. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at Alabama

Tampa Two: USC, Clemson

16. The Chiefs made Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller one of their first-round draft picks in 1979; Fuller didn’t do much in Kansas City but later saw action as a backup in a Super Bowl for which winning team?

a. Los Angeles Raiders in Super Bowl XVIII

b. San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX

c. Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX

17. Tampa Bay is playing a Super Bowl in Tampa. Going way back in Tampa/Super Bowl history, former Tampa University quarterback Freddie Solomon as a wide receiver helped the 49ers win their first two Super Bowls. The late Solomon was a star at which South Carolina high school?

a. West Florence

b. Sumter

c. James Island

d. Latta

18. Clemson and South Carolina are a combined 6-1 — all postseason games — at the Tampa Bay Bucs’ home stadium (either the current version or the original “Big Sombrero” facility replaced on almost the same spot). What was the only loss?

19. Which Clemson quarterback did Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen recruit for the Tigers?

a. Woodrow Dantzler

b. Brandon Streeter

c. Charlie Whitehurst

d. Patrick Sapp

20. The Chiefs have picked two tight ends in the first round of the NFL Draft. One is Tony Gonzalez (1997 California), perhaps the greatest tight end in pro football history. Name the other, a former South Carolina Gamecock (for bonus points name the draft year).

Answers

1. c.; 2. a.; 3. a.; 4. Steve Fuller, Charlie Whitehurst, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson; 5. a.; 6. Stanford Jennings (Summerville High School/Furman) for the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII; 7. c.; 8. Eastern Illinois; 9. a.. 10. Sammy Watkins and Bashaud Breeland; 11. d.; 12. Greg Davis; 13. b.; 14. b.; 15. c.; 16. c.; 17. b.; 18. Clemson is 2-0 in the Bucs’ home stadium (won the 1990 Hall of Fame Bowl and 2016 national championship game) and South Carolina is 4-1 (won Outback Bowls in 2001, 2002, 2013 and 2018 and lost the Outback Bowl to Iowa on Jan. 1, 2009); 19. b.; 20. Willie Scott in 1981.

Scoring

18-20 correct: Lombardi Trophy; 14-17: Playoff-worthy; 9-13: Average; 5-8: Probably just moved to South Carolina from some NFL market with worse weather; 0-4: Offseason conditioning drills start Monday.

