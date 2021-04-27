Charlie Brown was sleeping in his South Carolina State dormitory room on the second day of the 1981 NFL draft when the phone rang.

It was Bobby Beathard, general manager of a team then known as the Washington Redskins, calling to tell an S.C. State wide receiver from John’s Island that he was an eighth-round draft pick.

“Thank you,” Brown said.

“No,” Beathard said. “Thank you.”

Beathard put head coach Joe Gibbs on the phone, and then offensive coordinator Dan Henning.

Brown went on to start for Washington in two Super Bowls. He caught 220 passes over six NFL seasons and played in two Pro Bowls.

Such smart personnel decisions are how Beathard and Gibbs helped Washington to three Super Bowl victories with three different quarterbacks, none of them Hall of Famers (Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien).

Forty years ago, in a 1981 NFL draft that started with South Carolina Gamecocks’ Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers going No. 1 overall to New Orleans, Brown was one of five S.C. State players selected over the 12 rounds.

And he wasn’t the only draft day steal with Lowcountry ties. The St. Louis Cardinals hit it big with Citadel running back Stump Mitchell in the ninth round.

It was kind of an odd draft; only two draftees apiece for South Carolina (Rogers and fellow first-round pick Willie Scott) and Clemson (Steve Durham and Obed Ariri). But the April 28-29, 1981, gathering at the New York Sheraton – just the second NFL draft televised live on ESPN – endures as one of the most interesting and impactful drafts in Palmetto State history.

Brown’s first draft call didn’t come from the Redskins.

It came from the Dallas Cowboys, Washington’s arch-rival.

John Wooten, one of the most prominent scouts in the NFL and a pioneer among Black sports executives, called asking if Brown would sign with Dallas as a free agent after the draft.

“That was on the first day of the draft and there was still more than a day of drafting left,” Brown said Monday from his home in Florence. “I thought that was disrespectful. I told him I would be picked soon and therefore unavailable. Then I hung up on him.”

Mitchell makes the team

John Madden — the man, the myth, the video game namesake — told a story during a Monday Night Football broadcast about meeting a fan on a train.

“It was after the 1981 draft and a guy from South Carolina said, ‘There’s a running back who played college ball in our state who just got drafted and he’s going to be great in the NFL. And he’s not George Rogers,’” Madden said.

Mitchell, now the Cleveland Browns’ running backs coach, was second in the nation in rushing in 1980 with 1,647 yards — behind Rogers (1,781) but ahead of Georgia’s Herschel Walker (1,116) and Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen (1,563).

The Kingsland, Ga., native was just 5-9.

“St. Louis has not told me whether they plan to use me at running back or on special teams,” Mitchell told a Charleston reporter a day after the draft. “I’m just going to go up there and make the team.”

Among Cardinals franchise rushing leaders, only Ottis Anderson (7,999) is ahead of Mitchell (4,649), who played nine seasons with the team in St. Louis and Arizona.

Seven Pro Football Hall of Famers emerged from the 1981 draft class: Lawrence Taylor, Kenny Easley, Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.

A pair of UCLA players, Freeman McNeil and Easley, went No. 3 and No. 4 overall. The Bengals took current NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth out of Florida in the second round.

There wasn’t much doubt about who was going No. 1. Rogers, billed as the next Earl Campbell, was the ideal fit for the Saints’ new head coach. Bum Phillips had been Campbell’s Houston Oilers head coach as the Heisman Trophy winner from Texas lifted the team to new heights.

It was a busy draft day for Rogers. He flew from New York to New Orleans and back to Columbia.

Rogers liked the look of the Louisiana Superdome.

“I’d like to play in that kind of weather all the time,” he told New Orleans reporters.

Rogers in a seven-year NFL career rushed for 7,176 yards, made two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl ring with Washington.

Old-school draft prep

There have been other notable drafts involving players with Palmetto State ties, including some in the last decade. In 2014, South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney went first overall (Texans) and Clemson’s Sammy Watkins fourth overall (Bills). Clemson had a pair of first-round picks in 2015 (Vic Beasley/Falcons and Stephone Anthony/Saints) and in 2017 (Mike Williams/Chargers and Deshaun Watson/Texans).

South Carolina had two first-round picks in 2012 (Stephon Gilmore/Bills and Melvin Ingram/Chargers).

Three Clemson defensive linemen went in the first round in 2019: Clelin Ferrell/Raiders, Christian Wilkins/Dolphins and Dexter Lawrence/Giants.

Among 1981 draftees, Willie Scott was never a star but played eight years with the Chiefs and Patriots.

But the 1981 draft came with extra S.C. State pride. The Bulldogs’ Edwin Bailey, a fifth-round pick, was a Seattle starting guard for most of his 11 NFL seasons.

Brown, like many S.C. State alums, is big on giving back. His annual football camp is June 19 at St. John's High School (call 803 479-3635 for more information), just part of "a mission to give back to others." Brown has been a volunteer assistant coach at schools including his alma mater, St. John’s High School.

He deeply appreciates what S.C. State gave to him.

“The NFL draft was the world to us,” Brown said. “Not to be arrogant, but when you went to South Carolina State and played football, you knew you would get a great education and you knew you would be NFL-ready.”

A long legacy including Pro Football Hall of Famers Deacon Jones, Harry Carson and Donnie Shell proves that.

Add to the Bulldogs’ five-member 1981 draft class a few free agent signees, including Columbia’s Angelo King, a linebacker who spent seven seasons with the Cowboys and Lions.

“We didn’t go somewhere to prepare for the NFL draft like they do these days,” Brown said. “We just kept going to class and then got together on campus about 3 o’clock and worked out for the draft.”

There are only seven rounds in this week’s NFL draft, but teams will be hard-pressed to mine nuggets like eighth-round pick Charlie Brown and ninth-round pick Stump Mitchell in any round.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.