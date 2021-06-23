COLUMBIA – Avid reader Shane Beamer popped into the Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant’s Town Centre on June 20 during a family Father’s Day weekend trip to his native Charleston. The South Carolina Gamecocks’ new head football coach bought three books, “two about coaching and one about history.”

But some of Beamer’s most exciting 2021 summer reads have included the non-fiction cliffhanger that is College Football Playoff expansion. A thrilling chapter was added June 22 to a proposal that would expand the sport’s championship tournament from a paltry four teams to a way more intriguing 12.

Eleven school presidents met in Dallas to endorse a revised, game-shaking format put forth by the CFP management committee.

“The four-team playoff has been a great success and I’m confident it will remain a success,” Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, said in a statement. “Nevertheless, it is our responsibility to explore options to make it even better by increasing the number of schools that participate in it.”

Oh, what sweet recruiting trail prose for an SEC coach in rebuilding mode.

Great, too, for future South Carolina teams good enough to dream. The Gamecocks under the proposed 12-team format would have made the College Football Playoff (had such a concept existed) in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Beamer, 44, helped assemble those teams as Steve Spurrier’s recruiting coordinator in 2009 and 2010.

“The more I read about it, the more I’m in favor of it,” Beamer said June 21 at a Post and Courier promotional event held at Columbia’s Backstreets Grill.

A new-look, 12-team CFP would start with the top six conference champions in the CFP rankings. The rest of the field includes the next six teams in the rankings, regardless of conference affiliation.

The top four conference champs would get a first-round bye with the No. 5-8 seeds hosting the No. 9-12 seeds in first-round games played on campus.

‘Get to play’ Clemson, UGA

Which is a welcome change from Eugene (where Pac-12 champions too often are left out of CFP fun) to Conway (where Coastal Carolina’s longshot hopes get brighter).

“Anything that gives more access to more teams, I’m in favor of,” Beamer said. “Certainly I’m a traditionalist and I’m a fan of the bowls and don’t want to lose the meaning of the bowls. But when you play in a conference like the SEC you want to give as many teams as possible opportunities to compete for a national championship and there’s a lot of them in this conference, for sure.”

A more definitive CFP format report is due in September.

That’s plenty soon enough for a South Carolina program trying to bounce back from a 2-8, COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The 2021 Gamecocks will do exceptionally well to win five games.

The 2022 team will still have its hands full, though Beamer is adamant about correcting anyone that says South Carolina “has to play Clemson and Georgia.”

“You mean, we get to play those teams,” he insists.

A 2013 playoff bracket

The CFP concept started with the 2014 regular season which, sadly, coincided with slippage at South Carolina. Spurrier’s Gamecocks dropped from three straight 11-2 seasons to a 7-6 record in 2014 that ended with a 24-21 Independence Bowl victory over Miami.

But let’s party like it’s 2013.

South Carolina was No. 8 in the Associated Press poll going into a Capital One Bowl win over Wisconsin. Using the AP rankings, here’s what a 12-team CFP bracket might have looked like for 2013 under the projected format:

First-round byes:

No. 1 Florida State (ACC)

No. 2 Auburn (SEC)

No. 4 Michigan State (Big Ten)

No. 5 Stanford (Pac-12)

First-round games on campus:

No. 15 UCF (American Athletic) at No. 3 Alabama (SEC)

No. 11 Oklahoma (Big 12) at No. 6 Baylor (Big 12)

No. 10 Oregon (Pac-12) at No. 7 Ohio State (Big Ten)

No. 9 Missouri (SEC) at No. 8 South Carolina (SEC)

Note that UCF, though ranked No. 15, would have made the playoff as the last of the top six conference champions (which would have nudged No. 12 Clemson out of the playoff in this hypothetical scenario).

And note that four SEC teams make the made-up 2013 field, and that such impressive representation wouldn’t surprise veteran fans of the Paul Finebaum Show.

The Gamecocks also would have been part of a 12-team CFP playoff if determined by AP rankings in 2011 (No. 10 going into bowl games) and 2012 (No. 11).

“I think 12 is a good number the way they set it up and arranged it,” Beamer said. “I’m eager to see how things look going forward.”

Playoff chances are better by the dozen. It's a huge difference from eight teams, for South Carolina and the college football world.

The more college football interest, the merrier for a sport that must have national inclusion to hold a national audience much longer.

One of these years, South Carolina will get in the CFP mix, ideally before Shane Beamer has all day to sit and read under a tree full of autumn leaves.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff