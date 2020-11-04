Saga of South Carolina's Seventh Woods: 'I don't know how he's done it'

COLUMBIA — He isn’t supposed to be here.

The first thing that comes to mind when talking with Seventh Woods is why this is happening. The 22-year-old with a hardened expression and full beard projects a certain weariness.

It’s understandable, as the past eight years have been nearly the complete opposite of what they were projected to be. The star of stars in South Carolina’s illustrious history of prep basketball phenoms, Woods was supposed to be in the NBA right now, teaching other native sons like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant how to refine their professional games.

College was going to be a speedbump for Woods, a seven-month distraction before becoming the next Russell Westbrook, as one glowing profile tagged him during his senior year of high school. Instead he’s in his fifth year of college and second at South Carolina, his new home after three injury-plagued and unfulfilling seasons at his boyhood dream school, North Carolina.

Woods has never been a loquacious speaker eager to talk his game as much as play it. He was almost painfully shy at Hammond, the school where he became a YouTube sensation at 14 that is located just seven miles away from USC.

Now? There’s excitement behind the battle scars. There’s also caution, as Woods’ path toward his first game at USC — still an unknown date due to COVID-19 scheduling — is nearing the end.

This is where the bottom has dropped out so many times.

“I feel great,” Woods said. “Having to sit out last year, having to watch the season go how it went, just made me more eager to want to get back this year and just get the most for my team.”

Of course, this year also comes after a pothole. Of course, this year mimics his three years at UNC, where he wasn’t necessarily bad, but he was interstates away from the potential-laden road laid for him after those Internet highlight dunk reels.

Woods' most recent setback was a potentially life-threatening medical condition called rhabdomyolysis, which is caused by the breakdown of muscle tissues. The waste created from the dying muscle fibers gets into the blood and can create serious issues within the kidneys.

Woods had never heard of it and certainly never felt it. Both changed after a weight-lifting session this summer.

“I got pretty sick after my first lift in the weight room. It was a scary moment, I was in the hospital for a couple of days, but I got through it,” Woods said. “Luckily, blessed enough now that I’m in a position where I don’t feel any of that any more.”

He’s 100 percent healthy now, but being in a hospital during the age of COVID was yet another spur in the heel of Woods’ career. Sure, he was recovering and his family, coaches, teammates, buddies were just a phone call away.

But none of them could visit.

“I feel like that was the toughest thing I’ve dealt with in my life. Being in the hospital, it being COVID and not being able to have people come in and check on me,” Woods said. “Just being able to talk about it now, I’m so blessed to be able to have that conversation and be out the hospital.”

That leaves him to rebuild the other part of the past five years. His dream of playing at UNC left him with the unique view of his dream coming true, but not really.

He played in 94 games over three seasons (but only averaged 1.8 points). He won a national championship in the same Final Four that the Gamecocks were in (but played a scant three minutes with no statistics in the title game). He battled through a stress fracture in his foot as a sophomore and played 20 games. That season coach Roy Williams criticized his “poor decisions” and derisively said he should perhaps be renamed Fifth or Sixth Woods, as Seventh had yet to appear.

Woods transferred to USC for a fresh start, and had a full year to prepare for it. As Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said, there was never an intention to try to get Woods eligible in 2019-20.

“The whole thought process was, let’s redshirt and kind of get out of that spotlight for a bit and take a deep breath,” Martin said. “He’s been under a microscope since he was 13 years old. I don’t know how he’s done it and kept his sanity.”

Even that came with a dose of bitterness. Had Woods stayed at UNC, he almost certainly would have played a lot after point guard Cole Anthony was hurt nine games into the season. Williams rotated four point guards looking for an answer and staggered to a 14-19 season, the second-highest loss total in school history. Perhaps Woods could have reversed that.

Woods still would have been waiting to see if an increased presence at UNC last year would have gotten him to the NBA, as the draft has been pushed back to Nov. 18. Instead he’s at USC, with another chance at the stardom so many thought he’d achieve.

“It’s a whole new system. Just able to sit back and learn everything, how my new coaches coach, my new teammates,” he said. “Just find myself a comfort zone that I can come into this year and make the most out of it.”

Sporting the No. 23 he wore in high school (and wanted to wear at UNC, but Michael Jordan put that number in the rafters), Woods has a healthy body and karma on his side. It’s been 23 years since the Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season championship for the first and only time.

That was helped by another transfer from UNC, South Carolina native Larry Davis, who also won a national championship with the Tar Heels before returning home.

Surrounded by other guards, Woods demurred when asked if he would start at point — “I hope so,” he said — but Martin and his teammates have raved about his work ethic, his game and his veteran leadership. It could be said that he’s the only remaining member of the 2017 Final Four team, as long as one doesn’t get too specific about what team he was on that season.

Why is this happening? All Woods says and knows is it was meant to. He didn’t write those gushing stories about how he would take the NBA by storm. He didn’t post that YouTube video of himself as a 14-year-old or send to “SportsCenter” one dunk so nasty it beat LeBron James to the No. 1 spot in the Top 10.

“It didn’t go the way that everyone thought the book was going to be written, but that’s OK,” Martin recently told college hoops analyst Jon Rothstein. “Everyone writes their own book.”

Woods’ book has had so many sad chapters, but there is reason to hope it will have a happy ending.