Ryan Hilinski to transfer from Gamecocks' football program

COLUMBIA — In an unsurprising decision, Ryan Hilinski will transfer from South Carolina after two seasons.
An 11-game starter in 2019, Hilinski was third on the depth chart behind Collin Hill, then Luke Doty, this season. He only got into two games even as the Gamecocks struggled to a 2-8 record.
Hilinski's name was in the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, USC confirmed.
With offensive coordinator Mike Bobo returning under new head coach Shane Beamer, it appeared as if Hilinski would still be considered a backup since Doty will return, Hill hasn't said if he will stay or go and freshman Colten Gauthier signed his letter-of-intent two weeks ago. Hilinski still has four years of eligibility since 2020 was declared a free season for all athletes, and is expected to have a multitude of schools offering him a new home.
Hilinski was famous before he enrolled, rising past the tragic death of his brother and inspiring thousands by how he continues to live with it. He has tirelessly championed his family's foundation, Hilinski's Hope, and has been a constant voice of support for mental well-being.
A complete story will be posted shortly.