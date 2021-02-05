COLUMBIA — Maybe it will be different this time. In a year when everything else seems to have changed but South Carolina men’s basketball has maddeningly remained the same, the result could be unexpected.

The Gamecocks beat No. 22 Florida, 72-66, on Feb. 3, their third straight win in Gainesville and their first notable win of the season. It wasn’t surprising, as Frank Martin’s ninth team is a great mix of talent, veteran leadership and experience that can compete with anyone in the country.

That same team was blistered, 93-81, at Vanderbilt on Jan. 30. That was just the Commodores’ fourth SEC win in the past three seasons.

This has been the norm at USC the past four years. The Gamecocks prove they can play strong games and beat great opponents, then lose to opponents they should have outclassed.

And now they’re at the point they’ve been so many times the past three years, which is that the postseason could happen with a strong end-of-season run. Coming off that Florida win and coming home to play a 10-9 Mississippi State team, confidence is high, right?

Sure. But confidence has been high a lot of other times, too, with the results not falling in line.

“We got to take advantage of tomorrow. That is the way we’ve got to manage this,” coach Frank Martin said. “The talent on our team is good enough for us to win games. We just got to figure out how to find that consistency and create that personality that we’ve lacked. We lacked it before we got shut down (COVID-19), and we’ve lacked it since. We’re starting to see some moments where we show it.”

USC has been dogged the past few years by getting into position and then losing a few too many games, usually to lesser opponents, that keeps it out of consideration. There was the infamous loss to Stetson last year, a game after beating defending national champion Virginia on its home floor. There were four straight losses the season before, starting with a defeat at Wyoming, only to turn around and win five in a row before LSU pasted the Gamecocks by 22 points.

Coming off their third and last pause for COVID this year, the Gamecocks played very well in a loss at LSU, running out of gas in the final eight minutes. Then they were blown away at Missouri, perhaps the best team in the league, and embarrassed by Auburn.

They followed by crushing Georgia, then winning at Florida. It’s just that between was the Vanderbilt loss.

“Right now it’s just another great win,” guard Justin Minaya said. “Whatever happened in the past doesn’t really matter. It’s not going to help us right now. Lock in on this MSU game and have a really good practice today.”

Martin said there are several chances to win and build the strength of schedule to where the NCAA Tournament selection committee takes notice. He’s right, as games against No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 18 Missouri await.

They are part of an eight-game stretch to finish the season, but that’s just by the current schedule. COVID-19 could always force a switch, a cancellation or add some of the SEC games USC lost earlier in the year, and as it stands, there’s no definite word on if the SEC Tournament will be played.

Ditto the criteria that will be used for the NCAA Tournament this year or, even when the field is set, if that will be the field that actually plays due to the travel and testing that has to take place. All that is known is that in a tournament in which Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State are all going to have to fight to make it, USC’s 5-6 record right now isn’t a deterrent.

“I don’t even know if rollercoaster is the right word. It’s something bigger than that. It’s been like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Martin said. “Getting this win makes us feel good so we can figure out a way to keep that hope and feel-good mentality that allows you to come back and do it again tomorrow.”

That tomorrow is Mississippi State, and a reminder to keep all hands inside the car.