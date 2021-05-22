Regional host still a question as Gamecocks drop regular-season finale

COLUMBIA — Why should it be different in the 53rd game than it was in the 52 before it?
No. 21 South Carolina had a marvelous regular season through one of the toughest schedules in the country despite being a Longfellow offense. When the Gamecocks were good, they were very good indeed.
When they were bad?
Perhaps they weren’t horrid, but they were fingernail-chewing frustrating to watch, as was again illustrated in a 5-4 regular season-ending loss to No. 5 Tennessee on May 22.
Held powerless by Volunteers freshman Blade Tidwell for seven innings, outside of Tidwell’s first pitch that Brady Allen smashed onto the Founders Park concourse, the Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14 SEC) came alive in the eighth. Four straight hits plated two runs while chasing Tidwell and following Braylen Wimmer’s strikeout after he began the at-bat looking to bunt, a third run scored on David Mendham’s groundout.
But Colin Burgess lined out to right, and after Jeff Heinrich’s leadoff double in the ninth against Sean Hunley, pinch-hitter Joe Satterfield struck out. Up came Allen.
He struck out flailing at a neck-high pitch in the opposite batter’s box. Andrew Eyster, the Gamecocks’ best clutch hitter, barely touched the ball as he struck out on four pitches.
“He only had two walks on the day, so he combined 96, 97 with control. I thought we battled,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “We got to the point we had the chance to tie it in the ninth. We were right there with them.”
USC stranded seven. Was left staring at numerous missed opportunities. Again attacked the first pitch because statistically, it’s the best to swing at, and it did pay off on Allen’s homer and the second hit in the eighth.
It also produced eight first-pitch outs. USC has had a problem finding a consistent hitting approach all year, and it didn’t change in the regular-season finale.
A win almost assuredly would have clinched their bid to host an NCAA Regional in two weeks. The Gamecocks won Game 2 of the series to help their case and keep their RPI in the top 15, but the entire point of the series was to win two games and make next week’s SEC Tournament, an event where USC has routinely struggled, obsolete.
Instead, the Gamecocks will play at 2 p.m. on May 25 in the single-elimination round of the tournament with an unsure fate. It may be that other teams with hosting chances (Pitt, Charlotte, Southern Miss) don’t do what they need to do next week and the Gamecocks’ lofty RPI and 16 conference wins get them back at Founders Park for the regional.
But winning in the tournament can’t hurt, meaning the Gamecocks now have to figure out the right pitcher to win on May 25 plus set up the rest of their rotation for the double-elimination part of the tournament.
Kingston said he feels the Gamecocks have done enough to earn hosting duties and that may be so.
But it could have been cemented on May 22, and like many games this season, was one pitch too far away.