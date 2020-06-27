Ray Tanner pushed, and kicked, all the right buttons in Gamecocks' 2010 CWS title run

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of South Carolina's first College World Series championship in 2010. This is the first in a three-part series that looks back at the season and the team.

COLUMBIA — Ray Tanner was livid.

It was Feb. 28, 2010, and the South Carolina baseball team was returning from East Carolina, where the Gamecocks lost the final two games of a series to make their record 4-2. The bus ride lasted four hours and 15 minutes.

Tanner fumed for every second of it. He’d been a head coach for over 1,400 games at USC and N.C. State, and was beginning his 14th year with the Gamecocks.

No loss felt like this.

“To this day, that’s probably the most disappointing series I remember in my career. We dominated the first game,” Tanner said. “We lost the next two, and I just didn’t feel right. I remember as we drove down the highway, thinking, ‘There’s something missing here.’ Not because we lost two of three, but the way we seemed to do it.”

It was Sunday. The team had Monday off. The bus pulled into Carolina Stadium, now Founders Park.

“I knew he was furious, but I didn’t know when it would come out,” outfielder Whit Merrifield said. “Turns out it was after dark in the locker room.”

Accounts vary on exactly how it went down, but all agree on one thing: Tanner went one-by-one, telling each player what he thought of their performance at ECU.

No one was spared. Even a heavy-duty plastic trash can by the door.

Tanner tried to kick it to the moon.

“Sometimes you make an exclamation point. It didn’t feel good, but there was nothing broken,” Tanner said, referring to trash can and foot. “It would have been a good movie scene, in hindsight.”

That 2010 film ended with the Gamecocks’ first national championship and the start of a run of postseason dominance that will likely never be matched. Ten years later, that team still resonates, for what it did and how it did it.

A former player at N.C. State who had seen the game from stints as an assistant coach, head coach and athletics administrator, Tanner also has three children. He knew different kids need different motivation.

Tanner’s message was received that stormy night, but took a while to sink in. Like after the following Sunday, when Clemson pounded the Gamecocks 19-6 in Columbia to win that series.

“We deserved to get our butts chewed,” said Michael Roth, who went from lefty bullpen specialist to program legend that season. “I wouldn’t say it benefited anything, because we got our butts kicked again on Sunday.”

Tanner didn’t say much after that one. There was the thought two days after the Clemson series, when the Gamecocks were trailing 3-0 in the second inning to Valparaiso, that maybe this team was one of those stocked with talent that just would not find a way to win.

The Gamecocks scored 10 runs in the third inning of that game and won 12-4. They lost only nine games the rest of the regular season. It was a year when Tanner won his 1,000th career game and pushed buttons throughout to post the program’s greatest season.

“I just kept remembering what I said from the beginning, that I thought we could be a team that could develop the trait to win big games,” Tanner said. “They developed that and it didn’t matter who was on the other side. They were comfortable in times where I wasn’t. I tried to fake it, but I wasn’t. They were.”

“When he’s got some personalities like Roth and maybe myself, we don’t think we really mellowed him out, but he loosened up a bit,” second baseman Scott Wingo said. “He was understanding the personality of the team, and we were winning. When you’re winning, don’t mess with it, let these boys ride a little bit.”

When USC swept three games at Arkansas, a place the Gamecocks had never won a series in seven tries, Tanner began to think this team could be special. He continued to believe that, even after USC lost the SEC regular-season championship to Florida and didn’t win a game in the SEC Tournament.

There were two-a-day practices after the tournament, but he didn’t unleash another post-ECU harangue.

“Ray’s the kind of guy, he’s not going to waste a lot of energy stomping around on stupid stuff. Ray never beat them down, physically or mentally,” pitching coach Mark Calvi said. “He knew the kind of group he had and what we had to do.”

The Gamecocks won five games in the NCAA Tournament, lost their College World Series opener and then won their final six, including two over Clemson, to clinch the 2010 title. Tanner took the Gamecocks to Omaha in 2002, 2003 and 2004 with a runner-up and third-place finish, but it had been six years since USC had reached the CWS.

“I remembered years that the buzz was we couldn’t get over the hump,” Tanner said. “That bothered me, but then we went for those three years. Then we had a little bit of a drought. I always thought we’d get back, but you never know when.”

There were so many moments. The emergence of Roth, seven players that went on to the major leagues, players creating a talisman to cure their hitting, winning 48 of 60 games after losing four of the first 10.

And a fiery dressing-down punctuated with a dented trash barrel.

“We were ready to play every day, we just hadn’t got it going yet. And we needed a nice kick in the tail,” third baseman Adrian Morales said. “We developed a niche of winning close games. In those big situations, in the sixth through ninth innings, he made every right decision and that’s because he didn’t panic and trusted us.”

An overwhelmed Tanner didn’t know how he felt immediately after Merrifield’s walk-off single settled into right field to win the CWS. Ten years later, it isn’t hard to pinpoint what that team had.

“It was really a special time and just a bunch of guys, man, they just played for you,” Tanner said. “I used to say, ‘Play hard, play smart and have fun.’ We kept it simple and we were a team. We didn’t make too many mental mistakes.

“It validates me to think about East Carolina. I knew something was missing, I couldn’t put a finger on it, but it was a better team than I had gotten them to play. I blamed myself, and took it out on them. They figured it out.”

Tanner resigned in July 2012 after three straight CWS appearances to become USC’s athletics director. He won 70 percent of his games for 738 victories, just 26 shy of USC‘s career record.

The Gamecocks appeared in six College World Series with two national championships, two runner-up finishes and one third-place under Tanner. They set NCAA records with 22 straight postseason wins and 12 straight CWS wins.

