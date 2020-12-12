Rare lousy game gets Gamecocks re-focused on national championship path

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley was grateful for the mask. With that in place, her disgusted expression wouldn’t be beamed across the nation.

What was this she was watching? How could her No. 1 South Carolina basketball team, the darlings of the sport for the past year, look this lousy?

“It just seemed like everybody was trying to get their shot to fall, all at once, but on an individual basis,” Staley said. “There was no connection. I’m not used to seeing that. It just seemed like everybody went into high-school mode.”

The Gamecocks lost the top ranking they’d held since January after a 54-46 loss to N.C. State last week, a defeat as stunning as it was befuddling. The Wolfpack then and now are a Top-10 team, but USC losing in the manner in which it did was a mystery.

Where was the domination from center Aliyah Boston, last season’s unanimous National Freshman of the Year?

What was this wild drive-the-lane, throw-up-anything shooting display from Destanni Henderson, USC’s junior point guard who made the all-tournament team in last year’s SEC Tournament title run and was the MVP of the Gamecocks’ two-game sojourn in South Dakota before the State game?

Sometimes shots don’t fall, and after 29 games of mostly kicking every opponent’s butt, maybe it was time USC got its kicked. It’s basketball and it happens.

But that? No. That team was not Staley’s ultra-talented, calm, savvy and lethal Gamecocks.

“It was as I witnessed the nightmare, again and again, when I got home,” Staley said of the 54-46 loss. “We lost 50-50 balls, we just didn’t have any flow.”

It put the coach in a rare spot, one she hasn’t had to visit in quite a few seasons. Last year, where a November loss to Indiana was the only one of the season, Staley often had to look for something to complain about.

Cutting the State game film at practice the next day, there was no shortage of critiques.

“You give up 54 points, you’re supposed to win,” she said. “I don’t know the last time we scored 46 points.”

It was actually just two seasons ago, when Tennessee beat USC 65-46 in the regular-season finale. Then, there was an excuse — National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson was out with an injury.

Against N.C. State, every Gamecock was healthy. It was just that outside of Laeticia Amihere, they weren’t productive.

“I don’t think it was as much as what they did as much as what we did,” Amihere sighed.

USC had two days to get right before heading to another crucial game at No. 23 Iowa State. Staley could choose from several approaches.

She could boot them from their palatial locker room. She could harangue and scream until she lost her voice. She could point out that while they were still very talented, talent means nothing without leadership, and the Gamecocks currently don’t have it.

Instead, she saw some tweaks that could be made, and flatly reminded USC that it’s up to the players, not her, how this season turns out. She also told them that as much as chemistry was vital to last season, and this team still has buckets of it, sometimes that has to be tested.

“They’re friends, and friends don’t like to call each other to the carpet,” Staley said. “I told them that, ‘If you want to have a bunch of friends who are losers, you guys aren’t going to be very happy a whole lot.’”

The Gamecocks tipped off against Iowa State and it was clear they listened. Brea Beal drained a jumper to start. Boston missed her first layup, stuck around and hit the putback. Then, eyeing the clogged lane, she got the ball up top and fired a 3-pointer, an added weapon to her arsenal.

USC led 10-0 and won 83-65. The lead dwindled at the end of the game but it never slipped below 18 points.

That was what Staley expected to see. Smooth, rhythmic offense. Players, if they felt the need to be individual scorers with the shot clock winding, completing their goal as the others stepped aside to set screens.

The Gamecocks splashed 13 3-pointers since Iowa State insisted on packing the paint, and out-rebounded the Cyclones 50-24. Yes, Iowa State star Ashley Joens scored 32 points, right on her season average, but 32 points in an 18-point defeat is a bronze medal.

The Gamecocks answered. And supplied an answer for the rest of the season, which resumes Thursday against Temple.

“We have had more focus in practices the last couple of days, and rightfully so,” Staley said. “Our players just embraced it. I think they really need to understand how they need to play and what they need to do in order for us to win any style that’s being played out there.”

It hurt to see a 29-game winning streak end, but a new one has begun. The Gamecocks feel they know how to keep it intact.