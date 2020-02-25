5 questions for Gamecocks as spring football practice begins

COLUMBIA — No more coaching carousel, and no more breathlessly following every move of a recruit who said he was going to sign but waited a while before he actually did.

Beginning Wednesday, there’s real football again.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress with our players. We have a young team, but a talented young team,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “I always look at staff changes as an opportunity to grow. And I think we have in a lot of areas.”

The Gamecocks start spring practice this week ahead of a season that will go a long way toward determining the future of the program. The drama surrounding Muschamp’s tenure, created by a 4-8 season and USC administrators not keeping quiet until athletics director Ray Tanner finally had to issue a declarative statement, left a cloud over the Gamecocks that won’t turn light or dark until December.

The process toward making it rosy begins Wednesday. The Gamecocks will practice five times over nine days before being released for spring break, then return for 10 more practices, culminating with the April 4 Garnet and Black Spring Game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Five questions facing Muschamp and USC going into spring:

Under center

It certainly seems that sophomore Ryan Hilinski will be the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback this year after taking over in Game 2 last season, but there is competition. The question is, with that competition sidelined until the summer, what happens in spring?

Colorado State grad transfer Collin Hill is here after following his former coach Mike Bobo, the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator, but he won’t play this spring while recovering from the third torn ACL of his career. Hilinski is also coming off minor knee surgery but is 100 percent for the spring, meaning that early enrollee Luke Doty will most likely be his chief backup.

Doty, the state’s reigning Mr. Football, will get a lot of snaps this spring, but how does his role change once Hill is cleared? How does Hilinski’s role change, if at all, once Hill is cleared?

“We’re going to compete to have the best guy as our Day 1 starter to help us win football games and who can be most productive for our football team,” Muschamp said. “We’ll evaluate that as we move through spring and move through the summer and get into fall camp and go from there.”

Receivers

Bryan Edwards is gone, taking the top two receiving records in school history with him. The Gamecocks do return Shi Smith as an automatic starter at receiver, but who will join him?

Beyond Smith, the top true receiver (not a tight end or running back) is Josh Vann, who caught 19 passes last season. The Gamecocks have a lot of options (OrTre Smith, Xavier Legette, Chad Terrell, true freshman Mike Wyman) that need to become firm decisions by April 4.

Then there’s North Charleston’s Dakereon Joyner, who will focus solely on wide receiver. That was the plan last year when he lost the backup QB role to Hilinski, but he had to return to QB when starter Jake Bentley was hurt. Joyner has the skills and athleticism to make an impact, but the Gamecocks have to get the ball to him to do so.

No. 1 running back

USC lost 81 percent of its rushing yardage from last year. It was great to have three options at running back (four counting A.J. Turner, who was mostly injured all season) but they’re gone.

The Gamecocks signed a program-changer in MarShawn Lloyd, a 5-11, 211-pound bruiser rated one of the top five backs in the country. He’s on campus and should be the No. 1 back among a crew that returns Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick.

Valuable addition

USC also signed another Colorado State transfer in Adam Prentice. He’s the most intriguing offensive player of the spring.

Bobo used him as a little bit of everything, a fullback/H-back/tight end that could block, catch and run. Ready to go in the spring, he could be a soothing solution to any misfires in finding steady receivers, or tight ends since projected starter Nick Muse is out for the spring while healing his own torn ACL.

Prentice is the guy that can make a difference in an offense that was too often predictable last year.

“Obviously he’s going to contribute a lot on special teams as well,” Muschamp said.

Handling the pressure

It’s an issue that will last through the season. Muschamp knows that another bad season may be his last at USC, and he will be asked about it. Constantly.

How does he handle that? There are no games in the spring but his job status will be a frequent topic, what with an overhauled assistant staff and the questionable support of USC President Bob Caslen and some of USC’s Board of Trustees.

The Gamecocks added a great recruiting class, led by defensive lineman Jordan Burch, who finally ended the controversy surrounding his recruitment by sending in his signed letter of intent. There is no question Muschamp has immeasurably improved USC’s roster, team attitude and facilities.

But he hasn’t won enough, and it will be the theme of this season. A testy response in spring practice will only encourage more questions throughout spring, the summer booster club circuit and then preseason camp.