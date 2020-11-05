COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team had to revamp its non-conference schedule, but it's by no means any easier.

The Gamecocks will take on two projected Top-10 teams in N.C. State and Connecticut this season, plus projected Top-20 Iowa State in their brief non-conference schedule. USC released the new schedule on Thursday.

While there still is a mystery to who USC will play in a road Thanksgiving tournament on Nov. 28-30, the Gamecocks are not expected to retain originally scheduled opponents Oregon, Maryland or South Dakota. They will also not play archrival Clemson for the first time since the series began in 1976.

Expected to retain their No. 1 national ranking from last year when the first AP Top 25 of the season is released on Tuesday, the Gamecocks will open at home Nov. 25 against College of Charleston.

The nation's attendance leader in each of the past six years, USC will be forced to play in front of a reduced crowd. USC has already announced the capacity at Colonial Life Arena this season will be about 3,500 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.