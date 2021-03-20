COLUMBIA — You think it sounds easy? You try it.
“I think it was Laeticia Amihere, she got me pretty bad,” senior Andrew Bryson said, touching the scar on his wrist. “Her fingernails cut me pretty good. No stitches, though: It wasn’t wide enough.”
Tommy Webb reported to his first practice and was told to guard A’ja Wilson, already well on her way to exalted status as one of the best to ever play women’s basketball. The 6-5 future National Player of the Year and WNBA MVP spotted him behind her.
“She said, ‘You want this work, little boy?,’ ” Webb recalled. “Of course she got the ball down, I went flying and she made a layup.”
There are 10 of them, all students and all having to live by NCAA rules governing student-athletes, except they don’t get any of the perks. There are no scholarships, tuition and trips to exotic locales like Storrs, Starkville or San Antonio; just a couple of T-shirts, some gym shorts and maybe a pair of sneakers.
This is the practice squad for South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament champion for the sixth time in seven years. The 10 men, all USC students who volunteer for this duty, didn’t get their hands on that trophy, although coach Dawn Staley clipped strands of the championship net and collected some of the loose confetti that showered the floor during the trophy presentation so she could give them something.
“If we get that far, I think we’ll get a national championship ring,” senior Wyatt Ross wistfully said. “Sometimes we get an extra championship hat.”
Bryson, Webb and Ross are seniors and have helped since their freshman year. It’s a simple enough assignment: Show up, play hard but not dirty, and give the team a physical presence to compete against.
Of course, most outsiders scoff and think, “How hard could it be? They’re playing against girls.” Those cavemen are welcome to examine the scars, cuts, scratches and bruises dotting the 10 bodies like a leopard’s spots.
“(Mikiah Herbert Harrigan) … she would get an attitude so fast,” Bryson said, referring to last year’s forward nicknamed “Mad Kiki,” who flashed her All-SEC temper only on days ending in “Y.” “You did one thing not right, she’d hold a grudge the rest of practice.”
“I’ve taken plenty of elbows to the nose,” Webb said. “There’s always a random scratch on a different part of my body or a massive bruise. I always have one on my arm, and my roommates are always like, ‘Man, what happened to you?’ ”
Ross and Webb are each majoring in sport and entertainment management, and through a group e-mail found out about the practice squad. USC Director of Player Development Freddy Ready announced that the women’s team was looking for potential players with a high basketball IQ, competitive spirit and a conducive schedule.
Each prospective player had to go through an NCAA student-athlete screening process and make sure it could work with their class schedules (the squad usually has 10-12 men to accommodate academics). Some played basketball in high school, some just played pickup with their buddies.
“My freshman year, I played club basketball. One of the other guys said, ‘You’re pretty good, you should go talk to Freddy and be on the practice team,’ ” said Bryson, an Exercise Science major from Greenville who’s minoring in business. “I got recruited by a few schools, got a few offers, but I was never on that level. I thought my basketball IQ was up there, then I started coming to practice and realized I didn’t know much of anything.”
Ross, from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and Webb, from Radnor, Penn., just outside Staley’s native Philadelphia, got Bryson up to speed.
“We watch film with the team before practice, and in the thick of the season, we’re really a scout team,” Ross said. “'She does this, does that,' they give us a base of what they want for us. They talk more about what that team will do, instead of what our team is doing.”
Bryson has been asked to mimic two-time SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, along with Arkansas scoring star Chelsea Dungee. And it isn’t just trying to present a difficult matchup in practice, it’s about following all the team’s rules off the court as well.
“'We’re following one of the practice guys on social media and he’s out partying. So we don’t want him to come to practice,'” Staley said, relaying one of her team’s recent phone calls to her. “So we told him to sit that week out. He was so apologetic, said he had his mask on, but that’s where our players are. He’s been with us all season long, but he made the mistake of being around too many people on social media, so we got him out of there.”
It can be a shock to the Gamecocks, too, when they first arrive, seeing that they’re going to be matched up with men every practice day for their careers. “A little bit in high school, I did practice with boys, but they were boys who knew nothing about basketball. Absolutely nothing,” sophomore Brea Beal said last year. “Some of them used to be football players. It was all bad. This has been more organized. They’re a lot bigger, faster, it prepares us a lot better, and I am thankful for them coming every practice.”
Ross draws the assignment of All-American candidate Aliyah Boston and backup center Amihere almost every day. Bryson usually gets first-team All-SEC selection Zia Cooke or point guard (and two-time SEC all-tournament team member) Destanni Henderson.
It’s been a strange season due to COVID, so the practice squad actually held their last session on March 15, just before the women’s team had to get quarantined, tested and then fly to San Antonio for the tournament. Because of this year’s restrictions, once the Gamecocks arrive in Texas they have to stay there, so they can’t come home between rounds to get in a few home-court practices.
Bryson, Webb and Ross were honored on Senior Night with autographed team basketballs but are like most of the rest of USC’s fan base for the NCAA Tournament. They’ll be watching on TV as the Gamecocks attempt to win six straight games and come home with a twin for the national championship trophy residing in a glass case at Colonial Life Arena.
Usually they’d get to see a couple of NCAA Tournament games at CLA. Ross and Webb were lucky enough to draw assignments as ball crew/mop guys for the SEC Tournament, so they got to watch USC win there.
But for the big dance, their partners are doing the Texas two-step while they turn into wallflowers. They’ll be watching, pointing out how the Gamecocks’ moves were worked on against them every day, and if USC wins, they’ll know they were part of it.
“It was pretty sad to know that was my last practice, but it’s been a great four years,” Webb said. “I take so much pride in being able to do this and help make the team better. I know our hard work pays off when they’re winning games.”