Adam Gorlitsky has already completed all 10 kilometers of the Cooper River Bridge Run in an exoskeleton. The Portland Half-Marathon, too.

Next for the paralyzed 33-year-old graduate of Wando High School and South Carolina?

The Charleston Marathon on Jan. 11 wearing a similar external device.

And then on Jan. 12 the Betty Carlton Beer Mile at Riley Park. That serves as the annual fundraiser for igotlegs.org, which Gorlitsky founded to help bridge the gap “between able-bodied and physically challenged” people.

But first Gorlitsky must navigate a 10-game, Pigskin Picks obstacle course that has stymied many VIP pickers before him.

Week 13, hopefully not unlucky:

Wofford at The Citadel

A schedule snafu means the Bulldogs will play a home game with its Corps of Cadets on leave for the first time since 2004. Calling all fans: plenty of good seats available for what projects as very good football.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Wofford

Gene Sapakoff pick: Wofford

Campbell at CSU

This is a bid for a 6-6 season in Autry Denson’s first season as head coach. Not bad with a front-loaded schedule that began with losses to Furman, South Carolina, North Carolina A&T and The Citadel.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Charleston Southern

Gene Sapakoff pick: Charleston Southern

S.C. State at Norfolk State

What a year for Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs, opening with an upset of eventual Southern Conference champ Wofford and closing in the postseason conversation.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: S.C. State

Gene Sapakoff pick: S.C. State

Tennessee at Missouri

Two teams going in opposite directions: Vols on a roll, Tigers sinking.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Missouri

Gene Sapakoff pick: Tennessee

Texas A&M at Georgia

Georgia would make the College Football Playoff with two losses and an SEC Championship Game win over LSU, but has almost no chance with a loss to LSU because of its South Carolina debacle. Which makes this game surprisingly insignificant.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Georgia

Gene Sapakoff pick: Georgia

Boston College at Notre Dame

This matchup is more fun in Ireland or at Fenway Park.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Notre Dame

Gene Sapakoff pick: Notre Dame

Duke at Wake Forest

The Deacons, 7-3, can have a 10-win season but must bounce back from that 52-3 drubbing at Clemson.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Wake Forest

Gene Sapakoff pick: Wake Forest

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

ACC Coastal Game of the Year, until Virginia Tech-Virginia next week. Hokies are 5-1 over the last six with the only loss at Notre Dame, 21-20. Pitt is on a 6-1 tear with the only loss to Miami, 16-12.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Pittsburgh

Gene Sapakoff pick: Virginia Tech

SMU at Navy

Upstart SMU had Cotton Bowl dreams most of the season but better be focused going into Annapolis in what projects as a high-scoring game.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: SMU

Gene Sapakoff pick: Navy

Penn State at Ohio State

Some people think the No. 2 Buckeyes will eventually jump to No. 1 over LSU, even if the Tigers stay undefeated. To do that, Ohio State needs wins over Penn State, Michigan and either Wisconsin or Minnesota (Big Ten Championship Game). Probably not.

Adam Gorlitsky pick: Ohio State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Ohio State

VIP picker Tajh Boyd last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff last week: 9-1

Gene Sapakoff season record: 88-32

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff